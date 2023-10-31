A Lot of Data Goes into an Omnichannel Measurement

Shopping across channels is now a firmly entrenched behavior across US generations, but organizations are yet to fully track consumer behavior to understand the omnichannel customer experience, according to a report [download page] commissioned by Nielsen IQ and produced by Forrester Consulting.

The majority of omnichannel measurement and strategy decision-makers surveyed at retail, CPG and financial services companies report only tracking either brick-and-mortar (28%) or e-commerce (37%) consumer behavior. While roughly 1 in 10 (11%) track both, they do so separately, leaving only about one-quarter (24% share) that track consumer behavior across e-commerce and brick-and-mortar locations for a complete view of the customer experience.

Though not directly linked, those organizations are likely on the higher end of the scale when it comes to the number of data sources used to obtain an omnichannel measurement. When asked about how many data sources they use, almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents overall reported that they leverage more than 10 sources to obtain a measurement. That includes more than one-quarter (27%) who use 16 or more data sources.

With that volume of data to organize, organizations are turning to a variety of solutions to help them collect, aggregate, and/or analyze omnichannel data. The most common platforms used are customer insights platforms (59%) and marketing intelligence platforms (59%), with about half also citing use of digital intelligence (50%) and e-commerce (49%) platforms.

The report highlights that close to 4 in 10 (38% of) respondents are using omnichannel intelligence platforms. These respondents appear to be more likely than others to track consumer behavior across e-commerce and brick-and-mortar locations and to feel that their organizations’ efforts to track consumer behavior data to better understand the omnichannel customer experience are very effective. They’re also more confident in their ability to react to changes in consumer behavior and trends, as well as to have developed an omnichannel insights strategy and roadmap and to have invested in tools and solutions that aggregate their omnichannel data for a more complete picture of sales and consumer behavior.

Overall, virtually all respondents believe it to be very likely (59%) or likely (40%) that their organization invests or increases its investment in omnichannel intelligence platforms during the next 12 months.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of 202 North American omnichannel measurement and strategy decision-makers at retail, CPG, and financial services organizations.