More Than 8 in 10 Digital Media Experts Say An Attention Strategy is Important

Attention metrics are becoming more popular, with most advertisers believing that attention measurement gives a more complete view of engagement. In fact, 83% of digital media experts say that having an effective attention strategy is important for their company and 88% indicate that their company already uses attention measurement, according to a report [download page] from Integral Ad Science.

Currently, the most common way of measuring attention is to measure various performance metrics as a proxy to determine attention levels, as noted by 54% of respondents. About 4 in 10 (39%) currently use attention metrics developed in-house, slightly ahead of the 36% who use attention metrics provided by a third-party verification vendor.

These approaches differ by buy- and sell-side respondents, per the report, with agencies much more reliant on proxy metrics, and publishers as likely to use attention metrics provided by a third-party vendor as proxy ones.

When calculating attention scores, respondents say that visibility metrics are the most important (88%), followed by situation (80%) and interaction (78%). In terms of specific metrics, time-in-view (40%), viewability (40%) and ad frequency (39%) are considered the most important among visibility metrics, while ad interaction (40%) and eye tracking (36%) lead among interaction metrics, and brand safety (35%) and ad size (33%) among situation metrics.

The formats considered most desirable to have measured and optimized towards attention are social media (61%) and mobile apps (53%), followed by mobile web (46%) and search (42%).

Finally, the business result considered the most important for an attention strategy is media performance, which also ranks as the outcome that has had the most widespread improvement for respondents since their company implemented an attention strategy.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 255 US digital media experts at brands (100), agencies (104) and publishers (54).