Use of Data and Analytics to Improve CX Considered A Key Source of Competitive Advantage

Fully 83% of companies agree that using data and predictive analytics to improve the customer experience (CX) will be a key source of competitive advantage over the next 5 years, according to a report [download page] from Acxiom. Artificial intelligence (AI) itself can be a “massive source of competitive advantage,” per the report, though it appears that companies for the time being are lagging in their use of AI-powered CX.

For example, while about two-thirds (68%) of the organizations – primarily B2C firms – are aware of predictive analytics, far fewer (24%) report deploying it. Separate research has found that predicting customer behaviors and needs is the top use case for AI in improving CX, while close to half of CX practitioners in another study indicated that they have increased their use of predictive analytics over the past year, though there’s been more gains in their use of text and journey analytics.

Beyond predictive analytics, other examples of AI-powered CX identified in the Acxiom report include AI-powered recommendation, of which 62% of surveyed organizations are aware and 24% currently deploying. And while slightly more than half (54%) are aware of AI-powered customer segmentation, fewer than 1 in 5 (17%) are currently deploying it.

Finally, even fewer are aware of (41%) and deploying (12%) sentiment analysis, and fewer still say the same about speech recognition technology (39% aware and 10% deploying).

Looking ahead to 2024, the report identifies 5 CX trends that are “facilitated by AI technologies and use cases”: Shoppable Ads; Proactive Customer Service; Healthy Acquisition and Retention; Predictive Personalization; and Sustainable CX.

Within customer service, 44% of businesses surveyed already say they use AI for customer service, reporting benefits such as a better understanding of customer issues and complaints (86%), assistance with responding to customer support requests more rapidly (78%), and helping streamline customer service functions (65%).

Notably, while close to half (47%) use some form of chatbot or virtual assistant, only 15% say that they use one powered by AI.

With regards to predictive personalization, the survey results indicate that only 12% of organizations are actively predicting customer needs using AI. The main reasons for not doing so are not having analytics capabilities that are sophisticated enough, the expense associated with implementing the requisite systems that would allow them to use AI effectively, and a lack of internal skills.

Organizations are also not aware of all predictive personalization strategies. The highest levels of awareness are for smart recommendations of products/services based on past behavior (74%) and for tailored content in email communications (73%) and advertising (68%), but fewer than 6 in 10 are aware of custom deals (58%), providing different search results by user (56%) and dynamic pricing (56%).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 200 decision-makers who work in customer data and analytics at brands in the US (50%) and UK (50%). All respondents are from companies with at least $100 million in annual revenues, and 7 in 10 work at predominantly B2C businesses.