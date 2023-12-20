Which Technologies Are Moving the Needle on Digital CX?

Essentially all (99% of) marketers have changed their digital customer experience (CX) strategy over the past 18 months, according to a report [download page] from Acquia, and with content a key part of digital CX, 83% say their organization is under pressure to deliver marketing content differently to ensure they stand out when representing their offerings to customers and prospects.

This focus on digital CX has been a theme this year: research has declared that “a disappointing CX is a business risk in 2023,” and marketing leaders agree that excellence in digital CX is critical to business survival.

The respondents to this latest survey – marketers across the US, UK and Australia – noted that the biggest factor affecting digital CX over the past 18 months has been the ability to gather enough data about consumer preferences to create productive digital experiences. More than one-third (35%) indicated that this has been the most important factor, ahead of the 24% share who pointed to the ability to create enough content that is sufficiently personalized for customers.

The capacity to gather consumer data and derive insights from it depends in part on the right tools and technologies, and there are some encouraging developments on this end. Namely, an impressive 98% of respondents report that their organization’s ROI for martech tools has improved this year. That’s a positive sign amid rumbles of discontent and questions about martech ROI that have recently surfaced.

Interestingly, when asked which technologies are having the biggest positive impact on customer experience, the marketers surveyed cited artificial intelligence (AI) for content creation (generative AI such as ChatGPT) first (45%). As a result, almost half plan to invest in AI for content creation next year, though the vast majority say they’re concerned about the potential impact on privacy or security of using AI in marketing, a common theme when discussing this topic.

Nonetheless, there’s obvious enthusiasm around the use of AI, with 96% saying that their organization’s ROI on AI technology is high, 97% expressing optimism about the potential for creativity gains, and 96% likewise optimistic about the potential for efficiency gains.

Meanwhile, other technologies that respondents cite as having a positive impact on the customer experience include content management systems, customer relationship management, and marketing resource management.

There is still for room for improvement, though: two-thirds (66%) of respondents in the US (and even greater shares in the UK and Australia) say that their organization’s marketing technology holds them back from being innovative to either a great extent (33%) or to some extent (33%).

Other Survey Highlights:

More than 2 in 3 (69% of) respondents indicate that the martech decision-maker sits within marketing, compared to 21% who say the decision-maker sits in IT.

Some 37% report being able to create digital CX with little to no IT help, up from 25% last year.

Virtually all (98% of) respondents claim to be able to – at least to some extent – deliver a consistent experience across their website, mobile site, call center, email, and other channels.

More than 4 in 10 (43%) say that working effectively with other internal teams to create digital experiences is one of their organization’s biggest martech or digital experience challenges.

Accessibility is a top priority for two-thirds (68%) of marketers in the US.

Almost half (45%) “strongly agree” that their organization is fully prepared for the cookieless future, up from 35% both last year and in 2021.

For more, download the report here.