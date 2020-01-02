How Are Marketers Using Salesforce?

Among the many tools that businesses use, CRM platforms are among the most frequently leveraged technology solutions. One of the key benefits is the potential of CRM to assist in creating a single customer view, so it comes as no surprise a survey [download page] by Bluewolf shows that more than three-quarters (77%) of marketers using Salesforce report boosting ROI by integrating this CRM platform with customer service systems.

As Salesforce has the greatest market share among CRM systems, data from the report could be taken to be at least partially representative of the use of CRM (and connected marketing cloud technologies) overall. As such, here are a few key highlights.

Many additional technologies help to boost ROI

Marketers are frequently adding new technologies to their systems, with an Experian survey noting that two-thirds claim to be adding to their martech stack at least quarterly.

Therefore, it’s good news to see that many of the respondents to Bluewolf’s survey report ROI from integrating such systems with Salesforce. Some 7 in 10 (69%) say that integrating loyalty/offer/booking management systems boosts their returns, while 64% also claim the same for adtech.

The majority invest in training

Despite its benefits, the adoption of CRM is not universal – indeed, a report from Pipedrive finds that 11% of salespeople don’t use a CRM because they are not comfortable with it.

To make the most of Salesforce, marketers are investing in training, with 8 in 10 of those surveyed stating that their organization provides Salesforce training for new features and functionality. As more than 9 in 10 businesses say it’s hard to find good marketers, this sign indicates a willingness to help close the knowledge gap.

More than half use account-based marketing

Among the B2B marketers surveyed for the report, some 58% say they execute jointly with sales on account-based marketing programs. This is the most common collaborative practice in the report, followed by the 51% that report a free and open flow of customer data.

Separate research shows that account-based marketing has now reached mainstream adoption, meaning that its effective use will likely be a key trend throughout 2020.

About the Data: Figures are based on a survey of 2,100 Salesforce customers worldwide, of which 16% worked in marketing. Some 84% of respondents are based in North America, with 47% working at companies with more than 500 employees.