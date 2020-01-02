Select Page

How Are Marketers Using Salesforce?

January 2, 2020 How Are Marketers Using Salesforce?

Among the many tools that businesses use, CRM platforms are among the most frequently leveraged technology solutions. One of the key benefits is the potential of CRM to assist in creating a single customer view, so it comes as no surprise a survey [download page] by Bluewolf shows that more than three-quarters (77%) of marketers using Salesforce report boosting ROI by integrating this CRM platform with customer service systems.

As Salesforce has the greatest market share among CRM systems, data from the report could be taken to be at least partially representative of the use of CRM (and connected marketing cloud technologies) overall. As such, here are a few key highlights.

Many additional technologies help to boost ROI

Marketers are frequently adding new technologies to their systems, with an Experian survey noting that two-thirds claim to be adding to their martech stack at least quarterly.

Therefore, it’s good news to see that many of the respondents to Bluewolf’s survey report ROI from integrating such systems with Salesforce. Some 7 in 10 (69%) say that integrating loyalty/offer/booking management systems boosts their returns, while 64% also claim the same for adtech.

The majority invest in training

Despite its benefits, the adoption of CRM is not universal – indeed, a report from Pipedrive finds that 11% of salespeople don’t use a CRM because they are not comfortable with it.

To make the most of Salesforce, marketers are investing in training, with 8 in 10 of those surveyed stating that their organization provides Salesforce training for new features and functionality. As more than 9 in 10 businesses say it’s hard to find good marketers, this sign indicates a willingness to help close the knowledge gap.

More than half use account-based marketing

Among the B2B marketers surveyed for the report, some 58% say they execute jointly with sales on account-based marketing programs. This is the most common collaborative practice in the report, followed by the 51% that report a free and open flow of customer data.

Separate research shows that account-based marketing has now reached mainstream adoption, meaning that its effective use will likely be a key trend throughout 2020.

About the Data: Figures are based on a survey of 2,100 Salesforce customers worldwide, of which 16% worked in marketing. Some 84% of respondents are based in North America, with 47% working at companies with more than 500 employees.

Related

Here’s What SMBs Consider When Evaluating New Technology Are Marketers Actually Measuring ROI? Marketers Are Lagging in Their Use of CRM Data for Loyalty Programs What Types of Messaging Are B2B Marketers Using in Their ABM Outreach? B2B Marketers Are Prioritizing Measurement and Analytics Technologies Here’s What Digital Marketers Are Focusing On in the Coming Months B2B Marketers Expect to Quickly See Results From AI Solutions Two-Thirds of Marketers Say They’re Adding to Their MarTech Stack At Least Quarterly Where Are Marketers Investing in Mobile Marketing Data? Event Marketers See Increasing Importance for MarTech in Year Ahead

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This