The Biggest Challenge Implementing A New CRM Isn’t Integration

With the number of marketing technology solutions on the market continuing to expand, marketers are setting their sights more on integration than acquisition as ease of integration becomes a key feature. Yet as a new study [download page] from Ascend2 and Insightly reveals, when it comes to implementing a new CRM, integrating existing systems isn’t the top challenge faced by departments.

Instead, the most significant challenge faced by B2B professionals representing sales, marketing, customer success and related operations is training time, as cited by 43% of the survey’s 511 respondents. In fact, this is a key job role for marketers, with a recent survey indicating that a majority train and support marketing staff on using martech products. Lack of training and resources has also been cited as the top barrier for getting the most out of automation tools.

Meanwhile, it’s true that integration is a challenge, too – cited by 4 in 10 respondents, second only to training time. In separate results, respondents indicated that the most useful/essential integration (of those listed) into their CRM system is QuickBooks (44%), followed by ADP (27%), WordPress (24%), Shopify (23%), Workday (21%) and Slack (20%).

The consequences of not overcoming these challenges, per the study, vary from employee frustration (51%) to wasted staff time (44%) and missed opportunities for revenue (42%), among others. Perhaps as a result, the most important aspect that respondents consider when evaluating a new CRM solution is ease of use/adoption.

Other Findings:

About 1 in 5 (19% of) respondents say that the technology and customer data that their marketing, sales and customer support/success teams use are completely aligned, while an additional 54% say they’re mostly aligned.

Some 21% are extremely satisfied with their current CRM solution. Among those, the most important benefits of effectively using a CRM solution are better customer data (44%) and more organized/streamlined processes (43%).

About 1 in 3 (34%) respondents report that their organization will be shopping for a CRM in the coming year.

Roughly 1 in 10 (11%) have been using their current CRM solution for less than one year, while most (51%) have been using it for 1-3 years.

The most essential CRM function/feature for marketing respondents is dashboard views/reporting & analytics.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April survey of 511 professionals representing sales (32% share), marketing (33%), customer success (15%) and related operations teams (20%). Respondents work at B2B organizations in the US with 50-500 employees.