B2B CRM Users Are Highly Focused on Nurturing Leads and Customers

Almost 6 in 10 (57% of) B2B sales, marketing, service and IT professionals around the world say that the importance of CRM for reaching sales and marketing goals has risen in the past 5 years, according to a report [download page] from SugarCRM. Along the way, the majority of respondents say that they’re now prioritizing using CRM as a centralized communications hub for nurturing leads or customers.

That aligns with the focus points for CRM use. When asked what part of the buying journey they’ve focused on the most with CRM over the past 5 years, respondents were most apt to point to customer service/upsell or cross-sell (33%) and mid-funnel lead gen/nurturing (32%), with fewer focused mainly on early-stage awareness (21%) or low-funnel active sales efforts (14%).

Looking ahead, a top priority that respondents have for maximizing CRM over the coming 5 years is getting a complete view of customer interactions. That’s supported by recent research in which virtually all (95% of) mid-size companies using HubSpot or Salesforce said it’s extremely (66%) or somewhat (29%) important to have access to a comprehensive view of prospect and customer data across teams.

Another recent study indicated that B2B marketers are looking to better understand their pipelines, and this latest report suggests that CRM solutions can help in this regard. Asked about the most important sales and marketing areas that CRM has helped optimize, respondents pointed first to pipeline visibility, followed by the quality of leads and the quantity of leads. Additionally, forecasting and pipeline insights ranked as the second-most important CRM-based activity, trailing only a centralized lead hub.

In other highlights from the survey: