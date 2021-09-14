Service Providers Struggle with Resources, Tech

Great customer service is one of the top reasons consumers choose or remain loyal to specific service providers and, when engaging with service providers, half (51%) prefer to engage with a provider digitally the majority of the time. However, service providers are encountering barriers when engaging with consumers, according to a survey from Moxtra.

Nearly 3 in 10 (28% of) consumers list great customer service as one of their top 3 reasons for choosing a service provider, and more than 4 in 10 (43%) say the ability to talk to a human representative or administrator is one of the most important features when engaging with a provider — a sentiment shared by consumers in general. Unfortunately, one of the biggest pain points for the decision-makers in the healthcare, education, insurance and logistic industries surveyed is not having enough staff or resources to provide timely, consistent and quality engagement (44%).

Some 4 in 10 also cite inefficient processes that slow down interactions as a pain point. Others are being held back from engaging with consumers due to issues with digital tools and technologies, with 39% listing too many different digital tools and technologies to keep track of as a pain point. About one-quarter (23%) also listed outdated tools and technology; however, 6 in 10 say that cost is holding them back from implementing new digital tools and solutions.

Despite these pain points, one of the positives that the pandemic has brought about is that it has forced many companies, including service providers, to up their digital game. This has resulted in two-fifths (41%) of consumers saying that their service providers became more digital and more convenient to use during the pandemic. On the other hand, about half as many say that during the same time, their service providers became more digital and more inconvenient to use (21%).

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 1,000 consumers and 200 senior-level decision-makers in the healthcare, education, insurance and logistics industries.