Engagement Rates Drop As E-Commerce Brands Up SMS, Push Notification Volume

E-commerce brands upped their use of SMS messaging campaigns last year without suffering too much of a drop in click rates, although conversion rates were down from prior years. That’s according to a report [download page] from Omnisend, which examined 17 billion marketing emails, 107 million SMS, and 207 million web push messages sent by Omnisend merchants last year.

These brands sent 62.3% more SMS campaigns in 2022 than in 2021, per the report. The campaigns maintained a relatively steady click rate from years prior; at 10.66%, the click rate was down from 11.54% in 2021, but remained higher than the 10.63% average from 2020. Considering that brands had already upped their sending volume by 75.1% between 2020 and 2021, click rates have for SMS campaigns have stayed fairly steady.

What has declined in the past couple of years is the average conversion rate, which has dropped from 0.28% in 2020 to 0.25% in 2021 and 0.19% last year. Still, that relative decline hasn’t been enough to offset the growth in sending volume, such that orders were up by 23.8% year-over-year last year.

Push notifications, for their part, have seen a much more dramatic decline in engagement rates alongside their growing volume. The e-commerce brands measured for the report increased their push notification volume last year by 290.1% after hiking it by 396.2% in 2021. Open/view rates have drastically declined during that time period, from 52.86% in 2020 to 15.65% in 2022, while click rates have also plummeted, from 1.49% to 0.21%. Finally, conversion rates from push notifications have shrunk from 0.42% in 2020 to 0.2% in 2021 and 0.06% last year.

Things have been steadier on the email side. Volume was up by 42.3% last year; the average click rate across verticals fell from 1.37% to 1.23% while the average conversion rate slipped from 0.10% to 0.08%.

For more, download the report here.