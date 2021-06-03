Select Page

Speed is Still Tops for Online CX

FullStory Elements Good Online Experience June2021Speed plays a vital role in online customer experience. Some 83% of consumers say the ability to quickly accomplish what they came to do on a website is one of the most important things companies can do to create a good online experience, according to a recent report from FullStory.

Marketers have been concerned about site speed for some time. Earlier data from Unbounce found about one-third (32%) of consumers are only willing to wait 4 to 6 seconds for a page to load before leaving a site. Because of this, that report found that 7 in 10 (73% of) marketers said improving page speed is urgent.

Some 45% of the consumers surveyed identified an intuitive transaction process as a factor to a good online experience. However, more than 6 in 10 (64%) report that they have struggled with an online transaction in the last 6 months, with the most frustrating technical difficulties being page glitches such as broken buttons or content that cuts off (55%), forms not accepting information and inputs (45%), and page load errors (42%).

A poor online experience can have a major impact on the overall consumer experience. FullStory found that the majority of consumers are very likely (35%) or likely (42%) to leave a website without completing a purchase if they experience an online problem or frustration. Added to that, many of those say they are very unlikely (17%) or unlikely (43%) to return.

Poor customer experience can also impact the growth of businesses. Just 1 in 8 consumers said they were unlikely to recommend a company after a poor customer experience.

What’s more, the majority of customers are willing to speak up about their experiences. In fact, more than half are likely (43%) or very likely (12%) to leave feedback if they experience a problem with a website or app.

About the Data: Findings are from an April 2021 survey of 1,622 US adults (18+).

