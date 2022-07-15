Slow Page Load Times Drive Customers and Visitors Away

2 in 3 online shoppers have recently abandoned an online cart, per research from Comscore. With that in mind, brands should keep page load speeds front and center when evaluating digital customer experiences, according to results from a FullStory survey.

As part of the survey, respondents were asked which of a list of factors had caused them to leave a site or app before completing a transaction or other task they wanted to accomplish. The leading response, cited by a majority (57%) of respondents, was the page being too slow to load. Marketers have acknowledged this in the past, with one study finding 8 in 10 (81%) marketers saying they know that speed has an influence on conversion.

Meanwhile, other common factors that have caused consumers to abandon a site or app before completing their desired task include broken links (47%), confusing page navigation (45%), a waiting cursor or spinning wheel (42%), and an inability to get to a destination due to pop-ups and overlays (39%).

Overall, three-quarters of respondents said they’re likely to leave a site or app without completing a purchase or transaction if they experience an online problem or frustration.

Such issues can certainly anger consumers: 6 in 10 professed to having at some point in time “rage clicked” (repeatedly clicked or tapped on something that wasn’t responding on a webpage or mobile app) when they were frustrated on a site or app.

When experiencing an issue using a website or app, 54% said they trust the business less, compared to 42% for whom trust isn’t impacted. Moreover, 55% are unlikely to return to a business that has proven to have a poor digital experience in the past.

That may be why 8 in 10 (81%) of executives agree that they are competing more and more on digital CX as much as on product and price…

About the Data: The results are based on a June survey of almost 1,600 US consumers.