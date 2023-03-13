6 in 10 Enterprise Leaders Use At Least 3 Digital CX Metrics

The digital customer experience (CX) is becoming increasingly important. Adobe says that “a disappointing CX is a business risk in 2023,” and marketing leaders agree that excellence in digital CX is critical to business survival. A recent TELUS International survey [download page] of leaders at enterprise companies (with a least 1,000 employees) finds that 72% are planning to increase digital CX spending this year relative to last.

That spending will likely be focused on improving customer service quality and supporting long-term and sustainable customer loyalty, as these were the primary digital CX goals outlined by respondents. Still, a fair share of respondents are looking for growth from their digital CX, focusing on boosting sales and expanding customer acquisition.

Notably, although most plan to hike their spending, cost and budget limitations still figure prominently among respondents’ challenges in achieving their digital CX goals. More than one-third (35%) pointed to these resource limitations; only ensuring data security and compliance (38%) and technical infrastructure limitations (36%) are marginally more cumbersome to respondents.

So, how will enterprise leaders know how well they’re performing with their digital CX efforts? According to the survey, 59% of respondents use 3 or more metrics to measure success. The most commonly-cited, and the only to be used by a majority, is customer satisfaction score (CSAT), as reported by 59% of respondents. That metric – popular among CMOs – was followed by a fairly closely grouped set of others that includes retention rate (45%), first contact resolution (41%), customer effort score (CES), net promoter score (38%) and customer lifetime value (37%).

To help them achieve their goals, enterprise leaders will be leaning on a variety of digital CX investments. The biggest investment priority is the customer relationship management (CRM) system, as cited by 42% of respondents. It’s followed by artificial intelligence/machine learning (34%), customer data and analytics (33%) and omnichannel/cloud contact center platform (30%).

For more, download the survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 250 enterprise leaders in the US, Germany, UK, France and Ireland at companies with more than 1,000 employees. Some 51% of respondents have C-level positions (CEO, COO, CFO, CMO, CIO), with the remainders (Senior) Vice Presidents and (Senior) Directors.