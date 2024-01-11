Log In

Which Industries Are Delivering the Best Experiences?

January 11, 2024

US consumers most widely report satisfactory experiences with Supermarkets and are the least likely to be satisfied with their most recent experience with a Government agency, according to results from a Qualtrics XM Institute study [pdf]. The US is in the upper tier of countries in terms of average satisfaction across industries, per the report.

On average, 80% of respondents in the US said they were satisfied (top-2 box on a 5-point scale) with their most recent experience with an organization, above the 76% global average across 26 countries. Japan weighed down the average, with only 55% of respondents there rating their most recent experience with an organization either 4- or 5-stars.

Globally, Streaming offers the best experience, with almost half (48%) of respondents highly satisfied (5 stars) with their most recent streaming experience, and an additional 36% satisfied (4 stars). In the US, Streaming media was third on the list (87% rating their most recent experience a top-2 box), behind Supermarkets (92%) and Online retailers (88%).

At the other end of the spectrum, only 58% were satisfied with their most recent experience with a Government agency. Among non-governmental sectors, Auto dealers (72%), Health insurers (73%) and Public utilities (73%) populated the bottom of the list.

Turning to trust, which is becoming more important to consumers, and US respondents report the highest levels of trust in Supermarkets (86%) and Hotels (85%) and the lowest levels for Government agencies (53%) and Auto dealers (63%). When it comes to advocacy (willingness to recommend), Hotels rise to the top, though the bottom sectors remain consistent.

For more, check out the study here [pdf].

