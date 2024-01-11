Which Industries Are Delivering the Best Experiences?

US consumers most widely report satisfactory experiences with Supermarkets and are the least likely to be satisfied with their most recent experience with a Government agency, according to results from a Qualtrics XM Institute study [pdf]. The US is in the upper tier of countries in terms of average satisfaction across industries, per the report.

On average, 80% of respondents in the US said they were satisfied (top-2 box on a 5-point scale) with their most recent experience with an organization, above the 76% global average across 26 countries. Japan weighed down the average, with only 55% of respondents there rating their most recent experience with an organization either 4- or 5-stars.

Globally, Streaming offers the best experience, with almost half (48%) of respondents highly satisfied (5 stars) with their most recent streaming experience, and an additional 36% satisfied (4 stars). In the US, Streaming media was third on the list (87% rating their most recent experience a top-2 box), behind Supermarkets (92%) and Online retailers (88%).

At the other end of the spectrum, only 58% were satisfied with their most recent experience with a Government agency. Among non-governmental sectors, Auto dealers (72%), Health insurers (73%) and Public utilities (73%) populated the bottom of the list.

Turning to trust, which is becoming more important to consumers, and US respondents report the highest levels of trust in Supermarkets (86%) and Hotels (85%) and the lowest levels for Government agencies (53%) and Auto dealers (63%). When it comes to advocacy (willingness to recommend), Hotels rise to the top, though the bottom sectors remain consistent.

For more, check out the study here [pdf].