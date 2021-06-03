Satisfaction High with Streaming Media Services, Lower with ISPs

A good customer experience is likely to lead to customer loyalty, trust and advocacy, and some sectors are doing better than others at creating a satisfying experience. A recent report [download page] from Qualtrics’ XM Institute shows which global sectors are getting it right and which ones need some improvement.

At a time when more consumers are turning to streaming media services for entertainment, this is the sector that boasts the highest level of satisfaction among the more than 17,000 global consumers surveyed. Some 8 in 10 (82%) say they were extremely or somewhat satisfied with their most recent experience with a streaming media service. Consumers also report that their most recent experience with an online retailer (78%) or supermarket (78%) was extremely or somewhat satisfying.

However, it’s a different story for internet service providers (ISPs). Only 65% of respondents say their most recent experience with an ISP left them extremely or somewhat satisfied. The only sector with a lower share of satisfied customers was government agencies (61%).

The correlation between a satisfactory customer experience and trust and advocacy is fairly clear. A majority of respondents say they are very or somewhat likely to trust a streaming media service (76%), supermarket (79%) or online retailer (74%), while fewer (67%) say they are likely to trust an ISP. Likewise, the largest share of consumers say they are extremely or somewhat likely to recommend a streaming media service (78%), supermarket (76%) or online retailer (74%) they buy from to family or friends, while only 64% could say the same about an ISP they use.

Taking a closer look at the US, online retailers not only rank highest in customer satisfaction (89%), they are also considered the most trusted (81%) and most likely to be recommended by consumers (79%). And, following the global trend, ISPs are second-lowest in satisfaction (68%), trust (65%) and advocacy (60%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a Q1 2021 survey of 17,809 consumers from Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UK and the US.