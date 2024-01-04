Consumers Still Prefer the Human Touch in Customer Service

About half of consumers around the world are comfortable interacting with an organization’s artificial intelligence (AI), according to research [download page] from Qualtrics. Even so, in most cases, consumers would prefer to interact with a human than to engage in a digital interaction across various tasks, echoing previous studies, according to this latest report’s findings.

It’s clear that human interactions take on a greater level of meaning in some instances than others. For example, when receiving advice from a nurse/doctor about a minor issue, 81% share of respondents would prefer a human interaction, versus 19% preferring a digital interaction. Separate research has found that adults are generally pessimistic about the impact of AI on patients’ personal relationship with their healthcare providers.

As with medical advice, a strong majority of consumers around the world surveyed by Qualtrics would opt for human interaction when resolving an issue with a bill (73%), getting technical support (71%), and purchasing a new TV (65%).

To a lesser extent, most would prefer human interaction when scheduling a medical appointment (61%), applying for a new bank account (60%) and selecting a new mobile phone plan (59%). However, preference shifts to digital service interactions when getting an order status update (54% preferring digital interaction) and booking an airline ticket (62%).

With preferences generally leaning towards human interactions, it’s not surprising that consumers’ top concern about artificial intelligence (AI) is the lack of a human to connect to. And with customer service support once of the biggest drivers of consumers’ purchase decisions in the study – ahead of low prices – brands should be careful to respect consumers’ preferred service options. After all, almost 8 in 10 (79%) said that they would provide feedback about a bad experience, but only one-third (34%) would tell the company directly, meaning that brands might be in the dark, or find about their customers’ issues in reviews or on social media.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a Q3 2023 survey of 28,400 consumers across 26 countries/regions: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.