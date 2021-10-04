Amid Growing Reliance, How Will Marketers Enhance Their First-Party Data?

Third-party cookies have been a proven data source for many advertisers for some time now, but amid cookie deprecation as data restrictions tighten and tech companies like Apple and Google make it harder to track users, there is now a push to find alternatives to using cookies. A new study from LiveIntent and Advertiser Perceptions puts the onus of finding alternatives to third-party cookies on advertisers and publishers.

The survey of about 150 advertisers who spend at least $10K annually on digital advertising found that more than 9 in 10 (93%) agree that those with direct contact with users — namely advertisers and publishers — have the primary responsibility of finding alternatives to third-party cookies and Ad IDs. But, while advertisers are tasked with searching for alternatives, a majority of respondents also agree that industry trade organizations such as IAB should be leading the development of alternatives solutions (85%) and that ad tech platforms have an industry responsibility to develop alternative solutions (90%).

Collecting First-Party Data

In light of increased data restrictions, Merkle found that more than half of the marketers they surveyed were collecting more first-party data. This more recent study shows that 59% of advertisers currently are implementing or plan to implement greater use of first-party data in preparation for the impact of cookie deprecation on audience identification and targeting.

In order to grow and enhance first-party data, close to two-thirds (63%) are growing email lists via newsletters. Indeed, marketers acknowledge the value of newsletters in the absence of third-party cookies. Almost 9 in 10 either strongly agree (39%) or somewhat agree (49%) that newsletters will become a valuable way to reach and target consumers in the absence of third-party data. Not only that, but they also agree that newsletters allow for the collection of first-party data while providing the user value in the delivery of personalized, relevant content (89%), that newsletters provide a vital connection point with customers (86%) and that it’s easy to translate newsletter performance to actual sales and revenue impact (71%).

Beyond newsletters, 6 in 10 list site or app visitation behavior as a top solution to grow or enhance first-party data. In support of this, research from Nielsen shows that digital behavior is one of the top data sources for both large and medium-sized companies.

Other solutions of first-party data cited include social media (60%), via content marketing (53%), direct-to-customer business models (51%), point of purchase (50%), surveys (41%), registration to access on-property content (41%), sweepstakes promotions (33%) and direct mail (29%).

Separately, the advertisers surveyed say they are very likely to use encrypted email identifiers to extend audiences via lookalike targeting (50%) and for marketing personalization (48%).

Relationships with Advertising Partners

The study separately indicates that advertisers intend to hold adtech and martech partners to higher standards in regards to their capabilities in targeting (92%), data privacy (94%) and measurement (91%). Furthermore, when considering publishers to partner with in the future, the quality of first-party data (51%) will be one of the most important criteria they use, alongside the quality of content (56%).

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 151 US advertisers spending at least $10K annually on digital advertising.