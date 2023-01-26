Few B2C Marketers Have A Data Clean Room

Data clean rooms are technology services “that help content platforms keep first person user data private when interacting with advertising providers.” Although they’re rising in popularity as companies account for new privacy restrictions, they remain sparsely used, according to results from a study [download page] from the CMO Council and NCSolutions.

The survey of more than 160 marketing leaders – primarily at CPG and Retail companies – found that 57% of respondents do not have a data clean room nor have plans for one. One in 5 (20%) reported having one, while an additional quarter (24%) are planning one.

A previous study [download page] from Habu – a clean room provider – revealed that among the more than 250 marketing respondents surveyed, a majority (53%) had never used data clean room technology. Interestingly, that research indicated that businesses in industries such as CPG, Retail, and Media & Entertainment had the highest clean room adoption.

Returning to the latest report, respondents said that the major drivers of their data clean room strategy were in-depth analytics, ability to measure campaign results, ease of data integration and privacy. By comparison, notably fewer said that requirements for first-party data and support for first-party data strategies were key drivers.

Standing in the way of more adoption is a talent gap: a leading 42% said that lack of data science expertise is what is preventing them from establishing a data clean room. Other hindrances include lack of budget, lack of talent to evaluate, the lack of a fully formulated data strategy, and no understanding of how it would benefit them.

About the Data: The CMO Council and NCSolutions study results are “based on a survey of over 160 marketing leaders in North America predominately in consumer packaged goods and retail.”