What Are B2C Marketers’ Top Barriers to Implementing First- and Zero-Party Data?

Marketers are concerned about their lack of preparedness for a cookieless future, and as they limit cookie use, are investing in first-party data collection as well as zero-party data use. But while 89% of B2C brands surveyed [download page] by Twilio plan to implement first-party/zero-party data in order to protect consumer privacy, far fewer (42%) rate their collection of – and access to – zero-party data as excellent.

As part of the report, the B2C brand leaders surveyed shared what they perceive to be the main barriers to implementing first- and zero-party data. Most commonly, they pointed to challenges ensuring data privacy and security (44%) and to customer/user resistance to sharing information (also 44%). That latter point is understandable on the part of consumers, given that 8 in 10 people feel that they have little control over the data that companies are collecting. In an accompanying survey of consumers around the world, Twilio found that virtually all (98%) want brands to do more to guarantee the privacy of their data, as well as to be more transparent about how their data is used. Moreover, 95% want more control over their customer data, putting their top priority on “identity data.” These traits can go along way to determining consumers’ trust in brands.

Indeed, consumers aren’t quite as trusting of brands as brands think they are. Whereas 9 in 10 B2C brand leaders surveyed feel that consumers believe they’re transparent in how their organization uses their data, fewer (78%) consumers surveyed feel that way. Likewise, 90% of B2C brand leaders think consumers trust them to use only first-party data in personalization, but only 77% of consumers surveyed concur. On a related note, two-thirds of consumer respondents prefer that brands only use first-party data to personalize their engagement with them.

Meanwhile, brands are grappling with finding a balance between security and customer experience, which they named their top challenge this year. Although personalization can enhance the customer experience, it relies on a variety of data sources, which increases data security challenges. As such, protecting customer data closely follows the security-customer experience balance as brands’ second-biggest challenge this year.

Other Survey Highlights:

6 in 10 brands surveyed said that investing in digital customer engagement has improved their ability to meet changing customer needs.

Almost 9 in 10 (87%) increased their investment in digital customer engagement in 2022.

Half (51%) of consumers report being frustrated with their interactions with brands over the past year.

Almost half (46%) of brands think they’ve been doing an excellent job of providing personalization, but only 15% of consumers agree.

Some 89% of brands report that using first-party data for marketing purposes improves the customer experience.

Close to one-third (31%) of consumers always or often opt to reject cookies on websites.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on surveys of more than 4,700 B2C leaders in key sectors around the world and more than 6,000 global consumers.