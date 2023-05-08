Where is Intent Data Proving Useful in B2B Go-to-Market Strategies?

More than half of B2B customer success, sales, and marketing professionals use intent data, while an additional fifth are developing a strategy to use intent data, according to research [download page] from Ascend2 in partnership with Intentsify.

The figures come soon after a study indicating that intent/signal data is a top tool/tactic that B2B marketers plan to test and/or deploy this year, and show higher levels of adoption of intent data than seen in a previous survey.

This latest research indicates that intent data can help address some of the main challenges in B2B go-to-market (GTM) strategies. Those challenges include identifying target audiences/accounts, the most oft-cited difficulty, as well as cross-departmental collaboration, reaching targets through digital channels, and sales and marketing alignment. A previous study indeed indicated that primary goals for intent data not only were to identify new accounts to target, but also to align sales and marketing.

In this study, respondents who use intent data noted that the most impactful use of intent data for a B2B GTM strategy is customer account expansion. Participants in the report also pointed to digital advertising, lead generation, and account identification as among the most impactful uses of intent data. Notably, whereas customer success and sales teams both cited customer account expansion as their top use, marketers instead indicated that intent data has had the most impact on digital advertising.

These impactful areas tie back to where intent data is most commonly being used, in lead generation, customer account expansion, account identification, and digital advertising.

There are some challenges to be overcome when using intent data to improve B2B GTM efforts. Intent data users most frequently said that creating a strategy for the use of the data was the biggest challenge, followed by measuring the impact of the data and converting data to insights efficiently.

In other highlights from the report:

Almost half (48%) of intent data users rate their GTM strategy as very successful.

About 8 in 10 (79%) of B2B team members say that intent data effectively solves critical GTM challenges.

A plurality (47% share) of intent data users use both 1st and 3rd party data.

Few (15% share) use more than 3 intent data sources or solutions.

While 71% of respondents expected to realize a return from intent data by 6 months, slightly fewer (61%) actually realized a return in that time frame.

Overall, 87% of intent users are very (28%) or somewhat (59%) satisfied with their intent data solution.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 612 B2B marketing (50% share), sales (31%), and customer success (19%) professionals at companies with more than $10 million in annual revenues.