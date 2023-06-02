B2B Marketers Are Facing These Challenges with Second- and Third-Party Data

B2C marketers face several barriers when looking to implement first- and zero-party data, but what challenges are associated with the use of second- and third-party data? A report from Ascend2 and Anteriad finds that when outsourcing data needs, B2B marketers are most concerned about data quality and completeness.

Some 44% of respondents cited this as a top-3 challenge associated with second- and third-party data, easily representing the most consensus among the options listed. Trailing but closely grouped among other challenges with second- and third-party data use are finding trusted sources (31%), limited budget (28%), integrating data (28%), data security and compliance (27%), and justifying the investment (27%), according to the report’s findings.

Not surprisingly, given their focus on data completeness and quality, the B2B marketers surveyed for the report pointed to data accuracy as the most important factor when choosing data providers, ahead of proven results. Interestingly, despite a climate that values data privacy, data privacy/compliance was cited by far fewer as a top-3 factor.

Not all respondents are relying on outsourced data. The most common way that B2B firms are acquiring marketing data is by using their own properties to gather insights (55%). Others access audience-building and/or lead selector tools through a data platform (46%), receive supplemental data from a partner (36%), or purchase standalone data to use internally (34%).

In segmenting intent data users from others, the report finds that this group is more able to prove the value of their lead quality to decision-makers, along with other areas including refined target audience for marketing programs and campaigns. Intent/signal data is a top tool/tactic that B2B marketers plan to test and/or deploy this year, and users of this data in this latest study are also more apt to report the improvement of various metrics such as sales pipeline generated and campaign conversion.

Currently, the B2B marketers surveyed have the highest level of confidence in firmographic and technographic data when targeting audiences, but also report high levels of confidence in intent data and demographic data, among others.

Looking ahead, the majority of respondents expect the use of intent data to increase this year, either significantly (16%) or moderately (47%), with the top use cases being to provide relevant content to the identified audiences and to get messages in front of the identified audiences.

For more, check out the full results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 328 B2B marketing decision-makers in the US (80% share) and UK (20% share) at companies with at least 250 employees.