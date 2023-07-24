CMOs Testing Various Replacements for Third-Party Cookies

The oft-mentioned third-party cookie might be one of the most over-used buzzwords in advertising, but marketers do seem to be concerned about lack of preparedness for a cookieless future. Recent research [download page] from Relay42 indicates that brands are testing out a variety of advertising solutions in preparation for when third-party cookies are deprecated, though none appears to have emerged as a clear leader.

In surveying almost 320 senior marketers primarily in the US and UK, most of whom work at companies with more than $100 million in annual revenue, Relay42 found that Google Analytics 4 (GA4) is the most widely used advertising solution, with almost half (45%) already having adopted it. A further 46% share either are starting to explore GA4 (25%) or planning to do so (21%).

No other technology or solution has broken the 40% adoption mark yet, while none are currently being used by fewer than one-quarter of respondents. Contextual advertising – popular with consumers – shows up as one with some heft, as 37% have already adopted it and a further 29% are starting to explore its use.

Additionally, roughly one-third of senior marketers surveyed are already collecting and unifying first-party and zero-party data (35%) and, similarly, 1 in 3 (33%) are already using first-party data activation – perceived by advertisers in previous research to be the solution with the best promise to replace cookie-dependent solutions. The use of first- and zero-party data is not without challenges, though, primarily ensuring data privacy and security as well as customer/user resistance to sharing information.

The Relay42 report points out that senior marketers aren’t displaying too much confidence in complex areas of marketing that will be required skills in the post-cookie era. In particular, the analysts highlight that just 29% report advanced capability in real-time personalization, with fewer still feeling that they have advanced capability in cross-channel journey orchestration (24%) and machine learning (18%). (It’s worth noting that sizable shares of respondents – 34-36% – say they have intermediate capabilities in these areas.)

Technology capabilities follow a similar pattern, with fewer than one-quarter expressing advanced technology capabilities for real-time personalization across anonymous and known customers (24%) and for centralized customer journey orchestration across all marketing channels (24%). In each case, slightly more than one-third have intermediate capabilities.

Looking ahead, some 82% of respondents either strongly (35%) or somewhat (47%) agree that they are confident they can deliver high-performing, privacy-compliant acquisition campaigns in the future. An equal share agree with respect to confidence that their people, partners and organizational design can evolve to enable a smooth, effective transition to a cookie-less digital advertising model.

Even so, more than 7 in 10 acknowledge the difficult road ahead, as 28% strongly agree and 44% somewhat agree that the loss of third-party data poses a major challenge for their business and will demand radical change to their current acquisition and retention strategies.

The biggest challenges in adapting to the demise of third-party cookies, as cited by senior marketers, will be considering the right changes to the technology stack, adjusting to new data collection and measurement tactics, and defining strategies and understanding alternative options.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 319 senior marketers, the majority of whom are based in the UK (40%) or US (39%). Two-thirds work at companies with more than $100 million in annual revenues, and about half in the Retail (33%) or Financial Services (19%) sector.