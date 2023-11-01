From Data to Insights. What’s the Timeline?

Marketers have had a tough time taking all the data they have and translating it into insights and action, and the amount of data sources they’re using likely doesn’t help. As it stands, few senior marketers around the world are able to translate data into actionable insights in real-time, according to a report from GfK.

To arrive at its conclusions, GfK surveyed more than 600 senior marketers around the world. As part of the research, the survey asked them how long it takes to move from gathering data to delivering actionable insights.

The results show that marketers haven’t reached the holy grail of real-time insights, yet. Only about 1 in 4 (26% share) said that they can move from gathering data to delivering insights immediately, in real-time, and that figure drops to 20% among respondents at companies with less than $500 million in revenues.

In fact, real-time availability of insights has been cited as the top data capability still out of reach for marketers.

Even so, marketers are generally satisfied with the time it takes to go from data gathering to actionable insights. For more than one-third (35%) it’s short of real-time, but still considered fast. And for a further quarter (24%) it’s later than desired, but still in good time.

For about 1 in 8 (12% share) it takes a long time, but insights are still useful, leaving just a fraction (3%) for whom it’s far too long to get too little.

Despite that general satisfaction, 44% of respondents say that it’s a high priority over the next year to extract relevant data signals from across channels. That puts this at the joint top of the list of priorities, along with generating actionable insights and media optimization.

To realize the full potential of data and insights, they’ll need to overcome various challenges. For companies with less than $500 million in annual revenues, the top barriers are lack of resources and lack of investment budget. For companies with $500 million – $1 billion in annual revenues, resources aren’t quite as much of a hindrance, with these marketers instead pointing to insufficient tools/technology as their leading challenge. And for marketers at companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenues, the biggest barrier is difficulty connecting data together across different sources.

Also, of note, the larger the company, the more likely that regulatory/privacy barriers are cited as a barrier to realizing the full potential of data and insights.

Other Survey Highlights

More than three-quarters (78%) of senior marketers say they’re optimistic about the future.

In an interesting result given the pressure that marketers are under, fully 65% say that it’s easy to justify marketing investments.

Almost 8 in 10 (78%) report having a clear understanding of the activities, channels, and marketing levers that provide the best returns.

Seven in 10 global marketers say that they already invest more than half (60%+) of their budget into long-term initiatives, a finding that runs somewhat counter to previous research indicating that almost 9 in 10 CMOs in the US agree that they often have to focus on the short term to the detriment of the long term.

Close to half (45%) of marketers surveyed are already using artificial intelligence (AI), while 4 in 10 are familiar with, or using, machine learning (ML) models. More than one-third (36%) report using ChatGPT.

For more, check out the report here.