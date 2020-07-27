What Types of Content Generate Leads That Convert?

A strong majority of marketers believe they have a lead generation strategy that is successful in achieving conversions. This finding comes from a new report [download page] from Ascend2, which notes that 9 in 10 marketers surveyed say their lead generation strategy is either somewhat (60%) or very (31%) successful.

Part of the success of a lead generation strategy lies in utilizing effective tactics, and on this front more than half (55%) of the marketers surveyed believe that social media is one of the most effective digital tactics in generating leads that convert. Not only that, but earlier research from Ascend2 also revealed that social media was perceived to be one of the most effective tactics in improving the quality of leads.

Furthermore, the reliance on social media has increased under the current circumstances, with results from the CMO Survey indicating that US companies are upping their spending on social media during COVID-19. Likewise, Ascend2’s newest research shows that 54% of the more than 260 marketers surveyed said that social media was one of the top areas they were allocating their lead generation budgets to in the year ahead.

Effective Forms of Lead-Generation Content

When it comes to tactics, close to 2 in 5 (37%) respondents feel that content marketing is one of the most effective tactics for generating leads that convert. Although this form of marketing is considered less effective than other tactics such as social media (55%), website/SEO (43%) and email/automation (42%), effective content is fundamental to all of them.

When asked to share which types of content they found most effective in generating leads that convert, two-fifths (41%) of marketers cited video, the leading response. Some 36% said they find webinars effective in generating leads, while 3 in 10 (29%) named virtual events/webinars as one of the most effective tactics for lead generation.

This form of content is likely to become more popular. Live events, which have been an effective form of lead generation in the past, continue to be canceled due to the pandemic, while at the same time, companies are increasing their investment in webinars as a viable alternative.

Marketers also cite original research/data (36%) and blog posts (34%) as effective content when it comes to building relationships and converting leads, with fewer pointing to templates/tools (22%), case studies/eBooks (20%) and podcasts (18%).

Lead Generation Challenges

Although marketers are able to identify effective tactics and forms of content that have helped them to produce leads that convert, they still encounter roadblocks. One of the biggest challenges for half of the respondents is generating enough leads. This is despite marketers changing their focus to the quality of leads over the quantity over the past couple of years.

Lack of budget or resources is another hindrance for 42% of marketers, while targeting of leads is a challenge for some 38%. They are also finding a lack of data on leads (29%) and message/creative (29%) a challenge. And, while marketing and sales alignment has been a struggle in achieving objectives, fewer than one-third (28%) of marketers surveyed say that this is currently a challenge for lead generation.

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a June 2020 survey of 263 marketers from B2B (38%), B2C (31%) and B2B and B2C equally (21%) organizations.