What’s a Good Landing Page Conversion Rate?

When it comes to landing pages, the Media & Entertainment industry significantly outperforms all others for driving form fills, with a median of more than 1 in 10 (11.3%) visits resulting in a conversion, per the latest Unbounce report on landing page conversion rates.

By contrast, Agencies could only boast a median landing page form-fill rate of 1.9%, putting them at the very bottom for all industries profiled.

Here are a few other highlights from the report.

Highest Median Overall Conversion Rates

While form fills are one type of conversion, the overall definition of conversions for the report was that the visitor completed the action that was intended. The most common conversion types for the study were click-throughs (e.g. having visitors click a button to direct them to a product page) and form-fills (i.e. having visitors fill out and submit a form, such as a newsletter sign-up or demo booking).

By the overall definition of conversion, Catering & Restaurants led with a median of 9.8%, followed by Media & Entertainment at 7.9% and Finance & Insurance at 6.2%.

Once again by this metric, Agencies came at the bottom of the list, with an overall median conversion rate of 2.4%, narrowly below Real Estate at 2.6%.

Click-Through Conversions

Catering & Restaurants also led for clicks, with a median click-through conversion rate of 21.2%.

However, a significantly different picture emerges for Legal firms, which have a median click-through conversion of 19.0%. This is substantially higher in the rankings than this industry’s performance for form-fills (#6 with 4.3%).

Subscription Boxes Outperform for E-commerce

In the retail space, subscription services are sought out by customers for convenience, while retailers also enjoy the predictability of recurring revenues and retention. Unbounce’s data shows another reason why retailers should be keen on subscriptions, as this subcategory achieves the highest median conversion rate (8.0%) across the e-commerce category (5.2% overall).

E-commerce retailers are also likely to be pleased that the overall median has risen by 1.2 points from 4.0% last year. But performance hasn’t been equally spread, as the gap between the top 25% of pages and the bottom 25% has increased.

SaaS Conversions Remain Steady

While the median conversion rate for Software as a Services (SaaS) fell slightly year-over-year (down from 3.3% to 3.0%), the spread of conversion rates between the top-performing and bottom-performing quartiles has remained steady.

It appears that the traffic channel for visitors is a much stronger indication of conversion rates. For visitors coming from email, the median form fill conversion rate was an impressive 21%. By contrast, the figures for social (5.6%) and paid search (2.0%) traffic were far lower.

Shorter and Easier Copy Results in Higher Conversions

One other key finding from the report was that simple and succinct copy drives a higher conversion rate.

For example, within the Education industry pages with a word count of less than 100 achieved an average conversion rate in the region of 12%, with pages of 400 words or more getting only half as many conversions. Furthermore, text that had an elementary school reading level hit conversion rates close to 16%, but that at college level or higher only hit around 6%.

The full report with data across all industries can be found here.

About the Data: Figures are based on an analysis of more than 44 thousand landing pages across Unbounce’s customer base, which received almost 264 million visits between November 2019 and November 2020.