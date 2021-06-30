Here’s What B2B Content Works at Each Stage of the Funnel

When it comes to reaching new prospects at the top of the funnel, blogs, infographics and videos are more apt than other content types. Indeed, 72% of B2B tech marketers and demand gen decision-makers surveyed for a report [download page] from Activate Marketing Services in partnership with MarketingCharts say that blogs work best at this stage of the funnel.

Knowing what type of demand gen content is most effective at different stages of the funnel is critical, considering that for many of the more than 150 respondents surveyed, content marketing and content performance is a key part of the job. Added to that, three-quarters agree that prospects will be consuming more content throughout their buyer’s journey and 8 in 10 (79%) agree that successful demand gen will require more touchpoints in the future.

Here’s a look at what is working and where:

Top of the Funnel Content

Although blogs were considered highly effective at the top of the funnel, they are not the only content that respondents find effective at this stage. Two-thirds find infographics to be most effective at the top of the funnel. In fact, during the pandemic, when B2B buyers were engaging with more digital content, infographics were named a content type buyers were bingeing on.

Videos are also considered most effective at the start of the buyer’s journey, with 64% of respondents saying as much. Previous research has some good news on this front, showing that close to half (48%) of sales and marketing professionals believe that ROI from B2B videos is climbing.

Mid-Funnel Content

Survey respondents believe that virtual events (56%) and webcasts (53%) were most effective mid-funnel. Last year saw the majority of marketers increase their use of webinars and virtual events, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of live events.

It is worth noting that although 6 in 10 (61% of) respondents rated the performance of online events as excellent or good, there are indications that buyers are starting to burn out on these types of content. Nine in 10 respondents feel that buyers are becoming fatigued with online events, with half saying that buyers are significantly fatigued. Other research found that by late last year, around 1 in 7 B2B marketing and sales professionals said they would rather go to the dentist than sit through another webinar.

Bottom of Funnel Content

Buyers have been keen on more data-driven information from vendors for some time now. This appears to be especially true once prospects approach the end of the buyer’s journey and when longer forms of content appear to be most effective. Nearly half (46%) of respondents consider in-depth white papers and e-books to be most effective at the bottom of the funnel. Customer case studies and third-party or analyst research were also considered most effective at the bottom of the funnel by 39% and 30% of respondents, respectively.

The full report can be accessed here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a May 2021 survey of 152 B2B tech marketers and demand gen decision-makers and influencers.