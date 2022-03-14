B2B Marketers Point to Lead Quality Challenges, but Admit Need for More Quantity Too

Generating quality leads figures to be a challenge for more B2B marketers (42%) than generating enough leads (33%), according to a report [download page] from Ascend2 in partnership with HIPB2B. However, despite generating a greater volume of leads in the past 12 months, respondents indicate that they need to generate even more in the coming year to meet their goals.

The survey of 183 B2B marketing professionals at companies with at least 50 employees found 60% saying that the number of leads they generated grew in the past 12 months, against just 1 in 8 (13%) saying that their quantity decreased. But that may not be enough. Fully 3 in 4 respondents reported that they need to generate more leads in the next 12 months to achieve goals, with roughly 4 in 10 overall saying that their quantity of leads needs to increase by more than 10%.

Quality Data’s Also A Challenge

While lead generation quality is the top challenge for survey respondents, close on its heels is collecting quality data. In fact, a separate recent study from Ascend2 found only one-third of respondents indicating that their data is of a high-enough quality to allow them to make decisions on how to allocate their resources. Currently, B2B marketers are capturing data primarily from email, social media, and owned websites, per this latest report, which makes sense given that email and organic social are separately said to be the most utilized channels for demand generation purposes. Somewhat surprisingly, Facebook is considered the most effective social channel for demand generation, ahead of LinkedIn, despite other research suggesting that B2B content marketers favor LinkedIn as a distribution channel.

B2B Marketers Want Help Measuring Performance

B2B marketers surveyed for the report indicate that revenue and ROI are the most effective KPIs for measuring demand generation, aligning with earlier research also finding that revenue, pipeline and channel ROI are important KPIs for demand generation marketers. However, the challenge of measuring performance remains almost on par with the problem of generating enough leads, per the report.

One area that could help is the martech stack. Indeed, when asked in which areas their martech stack needs to most improve, respondents pointed first and foremost to measuring performance, with a related result – attributing revenue to marketing – next on the list. Presumably, a more integrated stack would be of use: just 1 in 6 respondents said that their stack is fully integrated into a single platform.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2021 survey of 183 B2B marketers at companies with 50-500 (43% share), 500-1000 (16%) and 1000+ (41%) employees.