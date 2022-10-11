Most Marketers Report Increase in Marketing and Sales Alignment After Implementing ABM

An improvement in sales and marketing alignment is one of the top benefits attributed to account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives. A new study [pdf] from Demand Spring confirms that many B2B marketers are enjoying an increase in alignment since executing ABM.
Based on a survey of 100 B2B marketing executives across North America, the study finds that three-quarters have seen either a significant (28%) or moderate (47%) increase in sales and marketing alignment since executing ABM.
To a lesser extent, but still in the majority, almost 6 in 10 say there has been a significant (25%) or moderate (33%) improvement in relationships with customers.
Overall, slightly more than half (53%) say that ABM has generated more revenue than other marketing efforts, compared to 23% who say that it hasn’t and 24% who are unsure. Earlier research has likewise found a majority saying that ABM’s ROI is higher than traditional marketing and that it has had a positive impact on revenue.
In this latest survey, while about one-quarter are unsure of the ROI attributable to ABM efforts, more than a third report an ROI greater than 50%.
In other highlights from the report:
- The top goal of respondents’ ABM strategies is to generate new business (74%), followed by increasing revenue (54%) and increasing engagement (46%).
- Pipeline created and revenue generated are the top metrics used to track ABM efforts.
- Some 72% use an ABM platform, led by Hubspot and Marketo.
- Marketers are relatively satisfied with the platforms they use, and cite intent data and account scoring as the features they find most useful in the platforms they use.
- 85% of survey respondents use a sales enablement platform, with Hubspot and SalesLoft the most popular.
- The top challenges faced in ABM efforts are choosing the right accounts to target and transitioning accounts with a less targeted strategy to a more targeted one.
For more, check out the study here.