Most Marketers Report Increase in Marketing and Sales Alignment After Implementing ABM

An improvement in sales and marketing alignment is one of the top benefits attributed to account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives. A new study [pdf] from Demand Spring confirms that many B2B marketers are enjoying an increase in alignment since executing ABM.

Based on a survey of 100 B2B marketing executives across North America, the study finds that three-quarters have seen either a significant (28%) or moderate (47%) increase in sales and marketing alignment since executing ABM.

To a lesser extent, but still in the majority, almost 6 in 10 say there has been a significant (25%) or moderate (33%) improvement in relationships with customers.

Overall, slightly more than half (53%) say that ABM has generated more revenue than other marketing efforts, compared to 23% who say that it hasn’t and 24% who are unsure. Earlier research has likewise found a majority saying that ABM’s ROI is higher than traditional marketing and that it has had a positive impact on revenue.

In this latest survey, while about one-quarter are unsure of the ROI attributable to ABM efforts, more than a third report an ROI greater than 50%.

In other highlights from the report:

The top goal of respondents’ ABM strategies is to generate new business (74%), followed by increasing revenue (54%) and increasing engagement (46%).

Pipeline created and revenue generated are the top metrics used to track ABM efforts.

Some 72% use an ABM platform, led by Hubspot and Marketo.

Marketers are relatively satisfied with the platforms they use, and cite intent data and account scoring as the features they find most useful in the platforms they use.

85% of survey respondents use a sales enablement platform, with Hubspot and SalesLoft the most popular.

The top challenges faced in ABM efforts are choosing the right accounts to target and transitioning accounts with a less targeted strategy to a more targeted one.

For more, check out the study here.