2023 State of Demand Gen Report: Take Part to Get Your Free Report

August 15, 2023

Take part in Activate’s annual State of Demand Gen Report and you’ll get a complimentary, advance copy of the resulting report, packed with valuable benchmarking data.

Activate has partnered with MarketingCharts for the 4th consecutive year to explore how today’s demand generation professionals are performing in their roles.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and includes questions about strategy, tactics and the latest trends.

In return for taking part in the research, you’ll get complimentary, advance access to the report upon publication.

Your answers are strictly confidential and will not be shared with any other parties.

Please also feel free to share the survey with anyone who might be interested in taking part. We look forward to your insights!

