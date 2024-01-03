ABM Is Proving More Effective in Some Areas Than Others

B2B demand gen marketers are planning to significantly increase their use of account-based marketing (ABM) in the coming year, per recent research. One potential reason why? ABM is providing a strong return on investment (ROI) compared to traditional marketing initiatives, according to a recent study [pdf] from the ABM Leadership Alliance and Momentum ITSMA.

Based on a global survey of 320 ABM heads and practitioners who are marketers at B2B technology and business services companies, the report indicates that while only around half (52%) are measuring ROI from ABM, those that are doing so are seeing strong results. Indeed, among that group, fully 81% say that ABM’s ROI is either significantly (36%) or somewhat (45%) higher than traditional marketing initiatives.

Yet ABM’s impact on key revenue metrics appears to be more limited in some areas than others. For example, fewer than half (46%) of respondents said that they have seen either significant (>10%: 12%) or some (≤10%: 34%) improvement in account satisfaction/loyalty/advocacy that can be attributed to ABM.

Even fewer (11%) can report significant improvement in cross-sell/upsell, although close to 4 in 10 (39%) say they’ve seen some improvement in this area as a result of ABM.

Instead, ABM proves to be a much more potent force in driving active engagement with selected accounts. Fully 85% of respondents attribute significant (40%) or some (45%) improvement in this area that can be attributed to ABM.

That’s encouraging, given previous research indicating that the top business goal for ABM is creating wider engagement within the ideal customer profile, with cross-sell/upsell slightly less of a priority.

Meanwhile, beyond driving engagement with selected accounts, ABM is also proving effective for pipeline growth (78% reporting significant or some improvement) and sales rep/account team feedback or satisfaction (77%). Almost three-quarters (74%) also report some level of revenue growth attributable to ABM.

That’s also positive news, as pipeline growth (67%) and revenue growth tied to ABM (63%) are easily the most commonly cited top-5 metrics for ABM.

Other Survey Highlights:

A majority of respondents this year use either two (25%) or three (30%) types of ABM, whether one-to-one, one-to-few, or one-to-many.

The biggest people challenge with ABM is educating sales on ABM process and value, while the top organizational challenge is measuring program impact and the leading technology challenge is tracking attribution.

While respondents largely agree (mean rating of 4.0 on a 5-point scale) that sales and marketing are willing to work on shared KPIs and metrics, they’re less likely to to be very satisfied with the degree of collaboration overall between marketing and sales when it comes to ABM (mean rating of 3.4).

Respondents aren’t sure that sales has really come around to ABM, with a mean rating of 3.3 on a 5-point scale (where 5=strongly agree and 1=strongly disagree) for the statement “Sales has finally come to understand ABM.”

Whereas the leading business objective for ABM among smaller businesses (less than $100M) is selling to new accounts, the top objective among large businesses ($1B or more) is growing business with existing accounts.

For more, check out the study here.