B2B Marketers Are Leaning on Paid Social, Email for Lead Generation

B2B marketers in the US seem somewhat satisfied with their lead generation process, and are reporting moderate success in meeting their goals, according to an Integrate Pipeline360 study [download page] in partnership with Demand Metric. Still, they rate the quality of their leads higher than the quantity of them, per the report.

Indeed, 53% of respondents from the US said they feel that the average quality of leads they generate is either very high (9%) or high (44%), with most of the remainder neutral (44%) on the quality. Just 4% believe that the average quality of leads they generate is low.

When it comes to lead quantity, only 1 in 8 (12%) feel that they generate more than enough leads, while a plurality (43%) tab their quantity as enough. That leaves almost half (45%), though, who feel that they’re generating either slightly less than enough (37%) or significantly less than enough (8%).

Past research has shone a spotlight on efforts for improved lead quality, while also highlighting a desire for more quantity.

To generate leads, marketers in the US are leaning mostly on paid social and email, with almost two-thirds saying their team uses each of these channels (65% and 64%, respectively). The only other channel that a majority of US B2B marketers say they’re using is display advertising (54%), with events (49%) and paid search (49%) close behind.

While fewer respondents overall (23% across the US and UK) are using content syndication to generate leads, those doing so are more apt than others report that they’ve been able to meet their lead generation goals. Among US marketers using content syndication, slightly more than half (52%) are satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of the leads they generate from syndicating content.

Research from Activate and MarketingCharts suggests that after past increases in content syndication programs, fewer B2B demand gen marketers will be expanding their investments in this area this coming year.

Meanwhile, returning to the Pipeline360 report, it seems as though US B2B marketers are generally satisfied with their lead generation process, with about half saying they’re either very satisfied (11%) or satisfied (38%) versus 1 in 10 dissatisfied to some degree.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2023 survey of 437 marketers in the US (50% share) and UK (46%) working at companies targeting B2B (58%) or B2B and B2C (42%) channels.