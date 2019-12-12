Here’s What Marketers Can Do to Make Consumers Feel Valued

With a majority of consumers saying they are happy to try new brands and products at least some of the time, the pressure is on for companies to maintain their customers’ loyalty. One ingredient to keeping customers loyal is making them feel valued, and a recent report from Ometria reveals what companies can do on this end.

Ometria surveyed more than 4,000 consumers from the US and the UK. In both countries, email remains the top channel for hearing about offers, new products and other news from retailers.

Personalization in those emails appears to be what makes customers feel most valued – which can lead to action. In a study of US consumers, Periscope by McKinsey found that more than one-third (37%) of respondents said they had acted upon personalized communications from a company.

This most recent study highlights how personalization can make a customer feel special. Three in 5 respondents (59%) said that promos and perks that the company doesn’t offer everyone else make them feel valued.

Half (49%) of respondents also report that they feel valued when a company only contacts them about promotions and product launches that are relevant to their interests. An equal proportion feels the same way when a company sends a follow-up email after they make a purchase with related content, and when the company asks for feedback on purchases and their overall customer experience.

Rounding out the top 5 ways that customers feel valued is when a company sends them product recommendations that are tailored to the things they like (46%).

But are these personalized emails really reaching consumers? A full 46% of respondents say they open less than one-quarter of emails received from retailers, including one-quarter of UK consumers saying they open less than 10% of the emails they receive. Other research from Adobe found that US consumers only find about one-quarter of brands emails interesting enough to open. Research has long suggested that personalization can help boost email response rates – and it’s possible that most emails being received simply are not relevant to their recipients’ interests.

About the Data: The study is based on a survey of 4,003 consumers in the UK and US conducted between September 18-23, 2019.