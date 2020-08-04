More Than 4 in 10 Consumers Think It’s Important That Brands Personalize Their Ads

More and more consumers want personalization from their ads, particularly Millennials. Per new data from Innovid, some 40% of consumers have made a purchase in 2020 as a direct result of a personalized ad, so it’s no wonder that brands and advertisers want to make the most of this marketing strategy.

In the survey of more than 1,000 US adults, respondents were more likely to click on a number of ad types if they were personalized, with the largest proportion (41%) being more likely to click on personalized ads for events that interest them. This is followed by personalized ads for offers on products they’ve shown interest in (38%) and for new products or services they may like (34%).

Fortunately for advertisers, consumer receptivity to personalized ads seems to be high. Not only do one-third (32%) of consumers claim to like personalized ads, but 3 in 10 like brands more when they personalize ads. A further 43% of respondents go as far as to agree that it’s important that ads are personalized.

Consumers appreciate context in their personalized ads. Around 4 in 10 (39%) find ads appealing that address the context of their moment, like the website they’re on or the show they’re watching, with a further 3 in 10 (31%) appreciating ads that incorporate their demographic and 29% wanting to see behavioral ads that understand their online activity and preferences.

Advertisers would do well to consider the channel and format of personalized ads. Respondents shared that they pay the most attention to social ads (18% share), video ads (17%) and TV ads (17%), while just 2% pay the most attention to audio ads. Interestingly, consumers are as likely to click on personalized ads on their PC (33% share) as mobile (34%).

Brands should be motivated to perfect their approach to personalized ads, with some 3 in 10 (31%) consumers claiming to be more loyal to brands who provide a personalized experience, and 29% being more likely to purchase via an ad if it’s personalized. However, striking a balance between personalized and invasive remains an important task for digital advertisers.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of more than 1,000 US adults fielded in July 2020.