What Kinds of Personalized Experiences Do Consumers Want?

Half of US consumers are willing to share information for a more personalized experience, and close to as many (46%) claim that they’ll buy more when given such an experience, according to survey results from Forbes Advisor. So what kind of personalized experiences appeal to them?

As it stands, the most desired form of personalization is for offers or discounts (53%), which also happen to be the biggest drivers of personal data sharing. This brings to mind recent research in which almost two-thirds (64%) of US consumers agreed that when they’re shopping online they expect companies to offer them relevant products, services, or experiences curated just for them.

Close behind, almost half (46%) report wanting personalized product recommendations. The right product recommendation can have a significant impact on purchase rates, and consumers are willing to share some preference data with brands in order to receive relevant recommendations.

When it comes to messaging types, more respondents said they want personalized text messages (46%) than emails (39%), an interesting result given that personalization from brands until now has been mostly limited to emails and websites.

Meanwhile, respondents don’t seem to mind too much if the content they receive is generated by artificial intelligence (AI). When asked the leading ways they approve of brands using AI, roughly half (49%) cited product descriptions written by AI, and more than 4 in 10 (43%) are fine with marketing content written by AI. While about 4 in 10 (41%) approve of the use of chatbots, separate results indicate that 40% still prefer human interaction for resolving issues rather than chatbots and automated systems.

By comparison, few consumers feel that brands should be using AI for upselling or cross-selling recommendations (18%) or to create marketing strategies (11%).

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 2,000 general population Americans.