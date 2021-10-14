Few US Adults Say They Always Accept Cookies on Websites

While marketers struggle with the impact cookie deprecation will have on their marketing activities, it turns out that a majority of US adults do not always “accept all” when a website asks them about cookies. This is per a survey from YouGov that looks at how global consumers respond to cookie requests.

At a time when about 3 in 10 US adults feel like they have less control over their data than they did a year ago, it appears many are taking control where they can. When asked to what extent they agreed or disagreed with the statement “When I open a website and it asks me about cookies, I always click ‘accept all,’” only about one-third (31.9%) agreed, while 42.2% disagreed.

Indeed, the survey of consumers in 17 markets shows respondents in the US are the least likely to always click “accept all” on website cookie requests. Consumers in Poland (64%), Spain (63%) and the UK (61%) are about twice as likely as American respondents to agree that they always accept cookies.

Returning to the US, YouGov’s data indicates that younger adults are more likely than others to accept all cookies on a website, with 40% of both 18-24-year-olds and 25-34-year-olds saying they always consent to all cookies. This is compared to 25% of 45-54-year-olds and 28% of adults 55 and older who agree that they always click “accept all.”

Indeed, both the 18-24 and 25-34 age brackets are more likely to agree than disagree that they always consent to cookie requests on websites, the only age groups for which this is the case.

As such, adults ages 45-54 (47%) and 55+ (42%) are much more likely to disagree that they accept all cookies when asked on a website, with 23% of both age groups strongly disagreeing with the statement. Meanwhile, those adults in the 35-44 age group appear to be more evenly split, with 33.5% agreeing that they always click “accept all” and 36.5% disagreeing.

Find responses from other countries here.

About the Data: US data is based on a June survey of 2,012 US adults (18+).