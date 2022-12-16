App Marketers: Recent Privacy Changes Have Been Good for Consumers, Not for Us

The majority of app marketers agree to some extent that recent privacy changes such as Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework have been a good thing for app users, according to a survey [registration page] from Liftoff. Roughly 6 in 10 either strongly agree (19%) or somewhat agree (40%) that it has been a positive development for app users, per the results.

By contrast, just 1 in 4 strongly (5%) or somewhat (20%) agree that these privacy changes have been a good thing for marketers, with more than double the share (54%) disagreeing with this.

A recent analysis indicates that many users are actually opting in to ATT. In fact, the consent rate in March (almost a year into the ATT framework) was 46%, meaning that almost 1 out of every 2 instances of a user being shown the prompt resulted in that user tapping on the “Allow” button.

Still, almost two-thirds of app marketers surveyed by Liftoff believe that ATT has had a negative impact on them, compared to just 12% who feel that it has had a positive impact. The most challenging aspects of ATT are the lack of available data hindering decision-making (73%) and increases in costs (72%), while others say that ATT has been challenging because they’ve had to rapidly change their strategy (67%) and because their campaigns were less successful (64%).

In response, app marketers have been moving their spending to Android. Some 47% said they are spending more on Android, versus just 8% spending less. By contrast, more than twice as many have cut their spending on iOS (45%) as have increased it (20%).

Meanwhile, despite the issues that ATT has presented them regarding access to data, fully 7 in 10 app marketers surveyed either strongly (25%) or somewhat (44%) agree that as an industry, they have become too dependent on the granularity of performance data to accurately gauge campaign success.

Nonetheless, the lack of data is clearly roiling marketers, who say that user privacy laws are their top industry challenge. In fact, some 43% of app marketers feel that the state of app marketing has worsened to some degree compared to a year ago, compared to one-third who feel that it has improved. Things seem particularly bad for gaming app marketers, 55% of whom feel that things have worsened, compared to 21% who sense an improvement.

About the Data: The results are based on a global survey of more than 500 app marketers with different levels of monthly budgets and working in various app categories.