Consumers Willing to Share Relevant Interests with Favorite Brands for Personalization and Incentives

Consumers often express a desire for personalization, while also being guarded about their data. However there appears to be a growing willingness to share information with brands they love in exchange for personalized interactions and special incentives, if results from an Airship survey are to be trusted.

In surveying roughly 11,000 adults (18+) across 10 global markets, Airship found that more consumers were willing to share each type of information listed in comparison to a similar survey conducted last year.

The piece of information that consumers are most willing to share with “brands they love” is their email address, as cited by 86% of respondents, up from 77% last year. More than three-quarters are also willing to share their interests relevant to the brand (78%) and their name (77%), with each up from two-thirds (67%) last year.

A majority of respondents also express a willingness to share various other types of data, including what they’ve browsed on the brand’s website or app (66%, up from 56%), their mobile number for text messages (60%, up from 53%), and what they value socially (environmental, moral, political or religious; 58%, up from 48%). This last type could help brands who feel the need to wade into social issues but are wary of the risks of doing so.

By contrast, only a minority of consumers are willing to share their real-world location (43%, up from 37%). Indeed, recent research has found two-thirds (67%) of consumers saying that ads based on location data are creepy.

Consumers are also hesitant to provide information from their social profiles (44%) and what they’ve browsed across unrelated websites and apps (46%). Notably, while most are comfortable sharing their mobile number for text messages (60%), fewer will share their number for phone calls (46%).

There appears to be some correlation between the data types that consumers are willing to provide and the personalization that they find most useful from brands. The personalization type that consumers find most useful is recommendations and offers based on past behavior or purchases, as cited by 41%. This is data – what they’ve browsed on the brand’s website or app – that most are willing to share.

Likewise, 4 in 10 find it useful for brands to personalize based on the interests and preferences that they supply to the brand. This was also one of the data types that consumers were most willing to share.

By comparison, fewer (34%) consumers find that content and offers targeted to their current location are among their most useful, perhaps as a reflection of a general hesitance to provide location-based data to brands. Likewise, only about 3 in 10 (29%) find it useful for brands to individual interactions based on their current behaviors. The personalization type that is least useful, per consumers, is predictive suggestions based on everything the brand knows about them – a practice that might be too Orwellian for them.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey conducted by Sapio Research among 11,000 consumers ages 18+ across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil.