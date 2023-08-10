8 in 10 Adults Want More Control Over Their Identity on the Internet

Research has found 1 in 6 people believing that once they share their data online it no longer belongs to them, and many say they deliberately try and withhold their personal data from brands. With the majority (62%) of Americans feeling it’s not possible to go through their daily lives without having their data collected by companies, research from Consensys finds that data privacy is important to a strong majority of consumers around the world.

Within the US, there’s an interesting disparity by age group. While about three-quarters of respondents in the 18-24 (74%), 25-34 (75%) and 35-44 (75%) age groups agree that data privacy is important to them, that figure leaps to 87% of 45-54-year-olds and 94% of those ages 55-65.

On average, some 83% of respondents across the 15 markets surveyed agreed that data privacy is important to them, yet only slightly more than half as many (45%) trust how current internet services (social media, emails, games, etc.) use their data and personal information.

Additionally, 7 in 10 believe that they should share in the profits companies make from their data. That seems far off, given that one study found only half of US consumers saying they’d seen benefits from sharing data with brands in the basic form of tailored services and/or communications.

Meanwhile, the Consensys survey also reveals that 79% of consumers either strongly (58%) or somewhat (21%) agree that they would like to have more control over their identity on the internet. Once again, this sentiment rises slightly alongside age, with 83% of respondents ages 55-65 agreeing, compared to 76% of those ages 18-24.

Overall, about two-thirds (67%) believe they should own the things they make on the internet, and half believe they add value to the internet. Even so, fewer than 4 in 10 (38%) believe they are adequately compensated for the value and creativity they add to the internet.

For more, check out the full results here.

About the Data: The results are based on an April-May survey of 15,158 people online across 15 countries: Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, The Philippines, the UK, the US, and Vietnam.