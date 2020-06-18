Select Page

More US Consumers Are Shopping for Essential Goods While Keeping Contact to a Minimum

June 18, 2020 More US Consumers Are Shopping for Essential Goods While Keeping Contact to a Minimum

Gallup Growing Use Convenience Commerce Jun2020In May this year, 44% of US adults picked up takeout from a restaurant more often than they did during the previous month, according to new data from Gallup. In the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, the survey finds an increase in various kinds of convenience shopping and low-contact services as consumers continue to venture out of their homes for essential goods.

Of the 6 conveniences surveyed, 5 have seen steep climbs in the percentage of respondents using them more than the previous month. With the first reading being in late March/early April, the latest data indicates that US consumers are more likely than ever to engage in these low-contact shopping habits, and it will be interesting to see how their use evolves as restrictions on public outings ease in all states.

While convenience was already a driving factor for many consumers, the COVID-19 outbreak has shone a new light on its importance. Respondents are still largely only shopping for essential goods like food, with increased adoption most prevalent among those picking up takeout from a restaurant (44% doing so more often in May) and using curbside pick-up at a store (36%). A further 23% of US adults have had food delivered from a restaurant more often, with 14% having groceries delivered more frequently.

Consumers are also taking the opportunity to use low-contact convenience services for medical reasons – some 27% used telemedicine (virtual visit with a doctor) more often in May, and just under 1 in 10 (9%) increased their use of medicine or medical supply delivery.

In particular, consumers under the age of 45 are consistently more likely to participate in low-contact convenience shopping. Most significantly, where one-third of 18-44-year-olds had food delivered from a restaurant more in May, just 12% of those aged 65 and above did the same. Compared to lower-income households, those with an annual income of over $90K were more likely to report using some of these services more often, including picking up takeout from a restaurant, using curbside pickup, having a virtual visit with the doctor, and having food delivered.

Read the full findings here.

About the Data: May 2020 data is based on a survey of 4,117 US adults (18+).

Related

Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Amazon Dominates in Service Quality Perception, but Isn’t Always the First Choice for Shopping Essential Retailers See Rise in Organic Search Activity in Q1 Amid Overall Decline Fewer Consumers Report Window Shopping on Amazon Now Than in 2018 Omnichannel Food Shopping Households Predicted to Grow Almost 30% by 2025 What Reasons Do Consumers Give for Loving Brands? Here’s What Consumers Want From Advertising When Shopping for Everyday Products Deals and Discount Offers Influence Consumers’ Dining Choices Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap Here’s Where Consumers Want More Convenience When Shopping

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This