Mother’s Day Spending Expected to Exceed $28 Billion This Year, A New High

NRF Expected Mothers Day Retail Spending 2007 2021 May2021Mother’s Day spending is expected to hit $28.1 billion this year, per the NRF, in a new forecast showing an increase of 5% over last year’s $26.7 billion. Some 83% of US adults plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, which is down slightly from the 86% who expected to celebrate in 2020 and 84% from 2019. These celebrants estimate that they will spend an average of $220 each, about $16 more than last year’s estimated spending of $204 per celebrant.

Respondents ages 25-34 are expected to be the biggest spenders this year, with an expected spending of $367 per celebrant on Mother’s Day gifts.

Per the report, the largest amount of total spending will go to the following categories:

  • Jewelry — $6.1 billion total (up from $5.3 billion last year), with 35% of celebrants buying;
  • Special outings such as dinner or brunch — $4.1 billion (same as last year), with 49% planning an outing;
  • Electronics — $3.3 billion (up from $2.9 billion), with 20% planning to buy; and
  • Gift cards — $2.8 billion (down from $2.9 billion), with 47% planning to purchase.

Some 44% of respondents say that finding a gift that is unique or different is important when picking out a Mother’s Day gift, while 4 in 10 think it’s important to find a gift that creates a special memory.

The survey also found that about one-quarter (23%) of celebrants plan to give a gift of experience for Mother’s Day this year, though this type of gift is more popular among men (30%) than women (17%). Another 35% of respondents say they are interested in gifting a subscription box for Mother’s Day this year.

More data can be found here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 7,818 adult consumers fielded April 1-9, 2021.

