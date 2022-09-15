US Adults Are Most Concerned About Inflation in Grocery Prices

Inflation is changing the way people shop and dampening their propensity to make impulse food and beverage purchases. As it stands, that may be because the grocery store is where they’re most concerned about inflation, according to a report [download page] from Morning Consult. A full 92% of US adults surveyed for the report said they’re “very” or “somewhat” concerned about inflation in the grocery category.

That level of concern extends across regional and household income groups, but is more acutely expressed by Baby Boomers (96%) and Gen Xers (93%) than by Millennials (89%) and Gen Z adults (85%).

Gen Z adults, for their part, show an above-average concern for inflation in apparel, shoes and accessories: 68% are worried about this, compared with the 62% average across all adults. Likewise, Gen Z adults are more likely than the average to be concerned with inflation in the personal electronics (61% vs. 56%) and home furnishings and appliances (58% vs. 54%) categories.

On a regional basis, respondents in the West appear to have slightly below-average levels of concern about inflation in each of the categories measured.

Overall, 85% of the adults surveyed say that rising inflation has had an impact on the way they shop.

Consumers report having taken various actions to save money in the month prior to the survey, most commonly by looking for discounts (79%) and by shopping less overall (77%). A majority also shopped at discount stores (68%), switched to generic brands (67%), delayed minor (65%) and major (60%) purchases, and bought fewer groceries (65%).

For more, download Morning Consult’s report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a July survey of 2,210 US adults (18+).