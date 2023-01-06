3 Points About BNPL

Buy now pay later (BNPL) purchases have risen in popularity in recent years, particularly among youth. A survey of BNPL users commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by OnePoll finds that Gen Z BNPL users (51%) are more likely than the average BNPL user (43%) to not consider themselves in debt when they owe money on a purchase.

Here are 3 other takeaways from the research.

1. BNPL Used Most Commonly for Clothing and Electronics Purchases

BNPL users make a range of purchases using this form of payment, but two stand out as being the most common. Some 58% report that they have made clothing purchases using BNPL, while a slim majority (51%) have also made electronics purchases this way.

Also relatively common are purchases of shoes (38%), home goods (34%) and furniture (32%), while fewer say they’ve used BNPL to purchase exercise/sporting equipment (17%) or airline tickets (17%).

2. Seven in 10 Use BNPL to Spend More Than Planned

There are some controversies around BNPL, to the extent that it encourages over-spending and puts people in debt. In fact, 7 in 10 BNPL users surveyed said they use this form of payment to spend more than they otherwise planned, and 1 in 4 in order to justify a spontaneous buy.

Among various reasons listed for using BNPL services, the largest proportion of respondents cited the reduction in impact of a big purchase (66%). Still, half (51%) said they use BNPL to get something they can’t afford now. Close to as many (45%) said they want to stay within their monthly budget.

About 1 in 8 (13%) use BNPL services because they can’t get approved for a credit card.

3. Some Will Use BNPL for Smaller Purchases

While BNPL users say they want to soften the blow of a big purchase, a surprising number will use these services for lower-value purchases. In fact, when asked the lowest amount for which they would use BNPL, a full fifth said less than $50. Another fifth said they would use BNPL for a purchase of $50-99, such that 40% of respondents would use BNPL for a purchase of under $100.

On the other end of the spectrum, more than one-fifth (22%) wouldn’t use BNPL for any purchase less than $400.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2022 survey of 1,000 US adults (18+) who have used a “buy now, pay later” service at least once.