Most Subscribers Feel There Are Too Many Services

More than 7 in 10 subscription users say there are “too many subscription services” now, and one-third pay for one that they never use, according to survey results from Bango.

In its survey of 2,500 US subscription users, Bango found that TV/Film subscriptions are the most common, with 85% of respondents paying for at least one. Music subscriptions – which have risen in popularity in recent years – are also widespread, with more than half (54%) reporting paying for one.

However there does seem to be a limit to the number of subscriptions that people will sign up to. After all, nearly two-thirds (65%) say they just can’t afford to subscribe to all the services they want.

Indeed, these services seem vulnerable to the economic environment. One of the top actions that consumers have taken in response to inflation is to cancel a subscription. And in a recent survey from Attest, more than one-third (34.3%) said they’ve gotten rid of a TV and/or movie streaming service such as Netflix or Hulu to combat rising costs of inflation. Likewise, more than 1 in 5 (21.3%) have canceled a music streaming service in order to combat inflation.

This is supported by recent research from Kantar, which found that average subscriptions levels are falling across several categories.

There are various elements of the subscription experience that frustrate consumers. The most commonly-cited ones are managing and updating personal details (48%) and accessing accounts across multiple devices (47%), per the Bango survey, which found that most (78%) subscription users would be happy to have a single platform for all their subscriptions.

Notably, 56% of subscription users want to be able to toggle subscriptions on and off as they like, and close to half (46%) are frustrated that they can’t temporarily pause subscriptions. In fact, research has found that half of at-risk B2C service subscribers would choose to pause a plan rather than canceling.

For more, check out Bango’s survey results here.