Subscription Fatigue? Not For Youth.

Some research has shown that subscriptions are under threat, although entertainment options appear to be mostly immune, with video and music streaming service subscriptions mounting. Research from Morning Consult finds that subscriptions are particularly popular among youth, relatively few of whom feel overwhelmed by the number of subscriptions currently available.

Asked their interest in paying for a subscription for a product or service related to various categories, and Restaurants topped the list, cited by 44% of US adults, including 60% of Millennials. This was followed by Healthcare (39% and 53%, respectively), Retail (35% and 52%, respectively), and Leisure and Hospitality (35% and 51%, respectively). Entertainment and Media ranked lower, a curious finding given the wide penetration of video streaming services.

When sorting by generation, Millennials emerged as the most willing to pay for a subscription in 7 of the 9 categories listed, with Gen Z adults exceeding them in the categories of Transportation (45% vs. 43%) and Internet Personalities and Content Creators (48% vs. 44%). In each of the 9 categories, Baby Boomers showed the least willingness to subscribe to products and services. When sorting by gender, men showed a greater willingness than women to pay for a subscription in each category, with the gaps particularly wide for Financial Services and Entertainment and Media. The gap in willingness was smallest for Retail subscriptions.

Two-thirds (68%) of adults overall said they’re more likely to feel loyal to brands with which they have subscriptions, rising to 81% among Gen Z adults and 77% of Millennials. Relatively fewer Gen Xers (67%) and Baby Boomers (54%) ascribe greater loyalty to brands they have subscriptions with.

Finally, about half (49%) of respondents said they’re content with the amount of subscriptions currently available, though more than 4 in 10 (41% share) are overwhelmed, compared to just 10% underwhelmed.

Gen Z adults are the most likely to feel content (57%) and the least likely to feel overwhelmed (33%) with the current availability of subscriptions, while Millennials and Gen Xers show equal attitudes (53% content; 37% overwhelmed). Baby Boomers are more likely to feel overwhelmed (48%) with the amount of subscriptions available than to feel content (42%) with that number.

About the Data: The results are based on a late March survey of 2,201 US adults (18+).