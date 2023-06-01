Shopping Across Channels Is Now Entrenched Across Generations

More than 8 in 10 (81%) adults in the US, up from three-quarters (75%) last year, are now omnichannels shoppers, meaning that they research and browse across multiple channels before making a transaction, survey data from McKinsey reveals. The popularity of omnichannel shopping has grown fastest among the youngest and oldest generations, per the data.

This year, 85% of Gen Z adults (ages 18-25) are omnichannel shoppers, up from 77% last year and making this the generation the most likely to cross channels to make purchases. The share of Millennials (ages 26-41) who are omnichannel shoppers is steady at 84%, slightly ahead of Gen Xers (ages 42-57), among whom 8 in 10 are now using multiple channels to browse and purchase, up from 76% last year.

The biggest growth, though, is among Baby Boomers (ages 58-74). While last year fewer than two-thirds (65%) were omnichannel shoppers, that figure has climbed to more than three-quarters (77%) this year, closing the gap with younger generations.

The rising incidence of omnichannel shopping is likely why personalization expertise among marketers is tied to the ability to orchestrate omnichannel experiences.

Separately, the survey finds that 8 in 10 adults are changing their shopping behavior and trading down, meaning that they are taking actions such as shopping from lower-priced retailers or lower-priced brands, buying private label, and using coupons, among others. (All of these are documented ways in which consumers have been responding to inflation.)

Trading down behavior is most common among Gen Zers and Millennials (88% each), with fewer Baby Boomers (69%) changing their shopping habits.

Notably, while youth are more likely to be exhibiting these patterns, they’re also the most likely to say they plan to splurge this year. For example, among low-income (<$50K) respondents, 61% of Gen Zers, plan to splurge, compared to just 20% of Baby Boomers. Among low- and middle-income respondents, Gen Zers are the most likely to say they’ll splurge at some point, while among high-income (>$100K) adults Millennials are the most bullish, with 71% saying they’ll splurge, compared to just 25% of Baby Boomers.

For more, check out the full results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a February 24 – March 1 survey of 3,973 US adults (18+). With respect to omnichannel shopping, McKinsey notes that “if a respondent researched or purchased both in a store and online, they are grouped into omnichannel. Numbers shown are, first, a net of discretionary (past 6 months) and essentials (past 3 months) purchase and research behavior, individually, then averaged.”