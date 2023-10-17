Some Americans Are Putting Off Major Purchases

Relatively few American adults are in the market for a major purchase, with more instead reporting having delayed shopping and waiting for some time to resume, according to survey results [pdf] from Ipsos. The research examines buying intentions in 7 categories, ranging from automobiles to appliances and others.

Not surprisingly, real estate emerges as the category with the fewest in-market buyers. Just 7% of respondents reported that they’re currently looking to make a home purchase, while 17% share have delayed shopping and three-quarters (76%) are not in the market. Likewise, 8% are looking to rent a home, while 12% have put off doing so, and 80% are not in the market.

The share of respondents who are not in the market for a home purchase has risen slightly from last year, while those not in the market for a home rental has stayed relatively consistent. In related news, the Census Bureau reported earlier this year that the share of Americans who moved residence declined from 2019 to 2021; it’s possible that this figure is remaining at a depressed rate and contributing to little change in home buying or renting intent.

Other major purchase categories that are associated with real estate are showing mixed patterns. The 1 in 7 (14% share) currently looking to make appliance purchases is down slightly from 16% earlier this year, but up from 10% last year. Some appear to have switched from delaying purchases earlier this year to now not being in the market, but compared to last year the trend is more positive.

The same is true for home improvement plans, which have worsened from earlier this year but improved relative to last year.

Technology appears to be a bright spot in spending plans, though. Almost 1 in 5 (19% share of) respondents are looking to make a mobile phone purchase now, up from 13% surveyed in June last year. Similarly, some 16% share are looking to make tech equipment purchases now, up from 10%. Even so, in each case, about one-quarter have delayed shopping and will wait some time before resuming, presumably in the hopes that economic situations will improve.

As for automobiles, 16% share are currently looking to make a purchase, up slightly from 14% last June. More than one-quarter (28%) have delayed shopping (up from 23%), while 56% are not in the market, down from 63%.

Check out the full survey results here [pdf].

About the Data: The latest results are based on a September survey of 1,116 US adults (18+).