Gen Z Consumers Plan to Stick With Their Inflation-Driven Spending Changes

November 16, 2023

Slightly more than half (53%) of Gen Z consumers say that the high cost of living is a barrier to their financial success, according to research from Bank of America. In the midst of rising prices and an inflationary environment – which has roiled spending habits for most consumers – almost three-quarters of Gen Zers have changed their spending patterns to cut back on expenditures such as groceries and gas.

What’s more, of those who have cut back, virtually all (96%) plan to maintain those lifestyle changes over the next 12 months.

Looking at specific changes, the survey results indicate that 43% of Gen Z have cooked at home more frequently rather than dining out, a common refrain among consumers. Nine in 10 who have cut back on eating out plan to maintain this change over the next year.

Close behind, 4 in 10 Gen Zers have spent less on clothes, and about 8 in 10 (79%) of those will stick with that change in the coming year. Finally, one-third (33%) have restricted their grocery spending to the essentials, and 79% of that group will continue with this change through the coming year.

Overall, slightly fewer than half (48%) of Gen Zers would describe themselves as fully or mostly financially independent. Financial independence is coming later in life these days, according to recent research that found that in 2021 only 1 in 4 adults had reached financial independence by the age of 21, down from 42% in 1980. By the age of 26, though, 60% had reached financial independence in 2021, only a little behind the 63% in 1980.

When it comes to financial advice, most Gen Zers turn to family (55%) first, ahead of third-party financial education resources (15%) and friends (13%). Only 1 in 10 rely on social media influencers as a trusted source of financial information.

Looking ahead, the top priorities for the next year among Gen Zers are furthering their education (36%), advancing their career/increasing their salary (31%), getting a new job (31%), saving for retirement (26%), and paying down debt (26%).

For more, check out the full survey results here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of 1,167 Gen Z adults (ages 18-26).

