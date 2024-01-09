Consumers Like to Spend on Apparel, and Will Take Their Time to Do So

Consumers like spending their money on both things and experiences, according to a Kearney Consumers Institute (KCI) survey [pdf]. Topping the list of what they like to spend on the most are clothes and shoes, with 60% citing this within their top 3 from a list of 10 spending areas.

That was followed by restaurants, the only other spending area cited by at least half (51%) of respondents.

Other “things” that consumers enjoy spending on including home/home improvement (36%) and electronics (35%), while among experiences, travel/trips (35%) are next after restaurants.

Given that they like shopping for clothing and shoes, it’s perhaps not too surprising that consumers prefer to take their time when doing so, rather than rush through the process. Roughly 2 in 3 (66%) said that they like to take their time/browse when shopping in-store for clothing, about double the share (34%) who want to get through the process quickly.

That split is even more heavily weighted to browsing when shopping for clothing online, with about 7 in 10 preferring to take their time against 3 in 10 wanting to get through the process quickly. Apparel & Accessories is one of the largest categories for e-commerce spending, accounting for $175 billion in spending in 2022.

When it comes to home/home improvement purchases, consumers also favor taking their time when shopping both in-store (59%) and online (63%), though not to quite the same level as with clothing.

The pendulum shifts for grocery shopping, with a slight majority preferring to get through the process quickly when shopping both in-store (55%) and online (53%).

In other highlights from the report:

8 in 10 consumers prefer a good customer service experience that takes longer over a faster experience.

More than 6 in 10 (63%) prefer that a salesperson leave them along as opposed to greeting them/asking if they need help.

Some 71% agree that shopping allows them to escape the stress of day-to-day life.

About 7 in 10 (69%) agree that shopping is a fun activity they do with friends and family.

For more, check out the survey results here [pdf].

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,000 US consumers.