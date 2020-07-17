New Census Figures Show Increasing Diversity in the US

The population of each minority group in the US has grown by double-digits since 2010, according to new data from the Census Bureau that paints a picture of a country becoming more racially and ethnically diverse.

The Census Bureau estimates indicate that the Asian population has been the fastest-growing in the U.S since 2010. In 2019, the Asian population stood at 22.9 million people, representing, a 29.3% increase since 2010.

By comparison, the White population grew by 4.3% since 2010, though this group still represents by far the largest population overall at 258.6 million people.

Though the median age of every group studied rose between 2010 and 2019, the White population had the highest median age in 2019 (39.5 years). Among minority groups the highest median age was among the Asian population (35 years), with the lowest median age being among the Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander population (29.6 years).

Here is a brief breakdown of major demographic stats for the racial and ethnic groups analyzed, including the counties with the largest populations of the analyzed groups and those with the fastest-growing populations (among counties with at least 20,000 residents).

The American Indian or Alaska Native Population

The population of this ethnic group grew by 13.1% between 2010 and 2019, reaching 6.9 million.

The median age of this population was 31.3 years in 2019, up from 28.8 years in 2010.

Los Angeles County, California, holds the largest population of American Indian and Alaska Natives as of 2019 (229.6K).

Clark County, Nevada had the largest-growing American Indian or Alaska Native population between 2010 and 2019.

The Asian Population

The Asian population saw the largest growth between 2010 and 2019 as well as having the highest median age of all racial/ethnic groups in 2019.

Los Angeles County, California also had the largest Asian population in 2019 (1.7 million).

Forsyth County, Georgia saw the fastest-growing Asian population between 2010 and 2019 in percentage terms, increasing by some 230.2%.

The Black or African American Population

The Black or African American population grew to 48.2 million in 2019, an increase of 11.6% since 2010.

The median age of this population was 32.3 years in 2019, up from 30.6 years in 2010.

Cook County, Illinois, had the largest Black or African American population overall in 2019 (1.3 million).

The largest percentage increase for the Black or African American population between 2010 and 2019 occurred in Montgomery County, Texas (78.9%).

The Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander Population

In 2019 the population of this group was 1.6 million, representing an increase of 21% since 2010.

The largest Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander population resides in Honolulu County, Hawaii (244.5K) as of 2019.

Clark County, Nevada saw the largest numeric growth of this population between 2018 and 2019 (1.6K), as well as the fastest growth rate in that time (4.2% or 1.6K).

The White Population

The White population is the largest of all groups surveyed as of 2019, and it has the highest median age.

Once again, California’s Los Angeles County had the largest White population in 2019 (7.4 million).

Maricopa County, Arizona saw the largest growth rate in its White population, growing by 14.5% between 2010 and 2019.

The Hispanic Population (Any Race)

The population of Hispanic Americans rose by 20% from 2010, reaching 60.6 million in 2019.

Hispanic median age climbed from 27.3 years in 2010 to 29.8 years in 2019.

Los Angeles County, California also holds the largest Hispanic population in the US (4.9 million) as of 2019.

The fastest population growth of this group between 2010 and 2019 occurred in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, increasing by 103.5%.

