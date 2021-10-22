Diversity Among Millennials: Non-Hispanic Whites in the Minority

Between 2000 and 2021, the Hispanic population in the US has grown by about 81%, accounting for 57% of the total growth in the US population across all races and ethnicities during that period. And, per a recent report [download page] from Claritas, Hispanics also make up the second-largest share of Millennials (23.5%) in the US, when sorting by race/ethnicity.



Some 63.7 million Hispanics currently live in the US. As the second-most populous race or ethnic group in the US, they make up 19% of the total population this year. This is compared to non-Hispanic Whites (59%), non-Hispanic Blacks (12%), non-Hispanic Asian and Pacific Islanders (6%) and those identifying as multi-racial or from other populations (3%). This breakout of the racial/ethnic makeup of the US has remained largely consistent with that of 2020.

In contrast to non-Hispanic Whites, who make up an overwhelming share of older people in the US (79% of Silents and 72.2% of Boomers), Hispanics tend to be younger, accounting for 23.5% of the total Millennial population and 26% of the Gen Z population, while only making up 7.8% of Silents and 10.4% of Boomers. It’s also worth noting that although non-Hispanic Whites account for the largest share of Millennials, at 49% they are in the minority, as are non-Hispanic White Gen Z (44.9%).

Looking Ahead

Claritas estimates that, by 2026, Hispanics will make up 21% of the US population, with their population growing at a rate of 1.3 million each year in the 5 years between 2021 and 2026. And, while the non-Hispanic Black and non-Hispanic Asian and Pacific Islander populations are forecast to grow by about 321,000 and 491,000 per year, respectively, in that time frame, the non-Hispanic White population is expected to shrink by about 386,000 each year.

As such, among the projected 340.6 million Americans in 2025:

193.2 will be non-Hispanic White (57.7% share);

70.1 will be Hispanic (20.6%);

42.7 will be non-Hispanic Black (12.5%);

22.5 will be non-Hispanic Asian and Pacific Islander (6.6%); and

12.1 will identify as mixed-race or from another population (3.6%).

A Closer Look

Research from last year shows that Hispanics over-index in ownership of tech devices such as internet-connected devices, Smart TVs and game consoles, and that Hispanic households are also more likely than average to have at least one video streaming service.

Besides their tech adoption, here are a few points of interest relating to Hispanics’ demographic traits:

The largest population of Hispanics can be found in Los Angeles and New York, however, the most growth in the Hispanic population over the past 10 years among the top 20 DMAs by Hispanic population has been seen in the Florida cities of Orlando and Tampa-St. Petersburg.

Some 42% of Hispanics consider their country of origin to be Mexico, while 6% are Puerto Rican.

The largest share (29%) of Hispanics are categorized by Claritas as Nueva Latina — second generation, born in the US, with a preference for English, but who have retained some Hispanic cultural practices.

The average household income (HHI) for Hispanics ($44.7K) is lower than that average total US HHI ($56.6K).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on Claritas Pop Facts 2021 data.