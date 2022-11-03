Moms Want Authentic, Relatable Parenting Content

Many moms are stressed out. So says research from the Everyday Health Group, which indicates that about 2 in 3 are experiencing anxiety, in particular Gen Z moms (79%). In fact, anxiety levels appeared to have increased over the past year even as the pandemic has receded.

Anxiety levels are higher among unemployed than employed mothers, and among those with household income of less than $75K than those above that threshold. That suggests that stressors may be related in part to the economic situation and inflation, which has led most Americans to change their spending habits. Indeed, 77% of moms say their family is stressed about money, and 71% report that finances are contributing to the pressure they feel, making this the top contributor overall.

The higher anxiety levels reported by younger mothers – in particular Gen Z – may be tied in some way to their greater aspirations. Compared to Millennials, they over-index in a variety of parenting ideals, including staying at home with children, keeping kids busy with activities, ensuring tech-free time for children, focusing on their and their child’s mental and emotional health, and being environmentally conscious.

Perhaps as a result, Gen Z mothers are more likely than others to favor content that puts them at ease. Asked about the content they prefer when they think of parenting/pregnancy advertising, social media posts, or content they see when they’re online, 53% of Gen Z mothers pointed to content that gives them peace of mind. That compares to 43% of Millennial moms, and 31% of Gen X moms.

Still, there are other types of content that are favored by mothers more broadly. Almost two-thirds (65%) prefer to see content that comes from a real mom, the top response. That’s followed closely by content that’s relatable (63%) and educational/informational (61%). While content that offers peace of mind is further down the list, most moms (55%) enjoy content that’s uplifting and positive.

For brands looking to reach this demographic, keeping the content authentic, relatable and informative seems key, while putting concerns at ease may help with the youngest mothers.

About the Data: The results are based on an October survey of 3,232 US women ages 18-54 who are either pregnant or have a child 0 to 8 years old.